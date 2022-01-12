The first working week of 2022 means that the developers are coming back from the holidays, back into the offices to continue to deliver the fan’s content and update the game with more bug fixes. Anyone who thought that the update would come last week was at the very least too hopeful. However, now it can be said with certainty – the CoD Vanguard 2021 mid-season 1 update is upon us. Surprisingly enough, the first development team to post news about the update was Treyarch, who is responsible for the Zombies mode, who came out on Twitter and announced the date for the update – Tuesday, 11th of January, 2022. Once again, experienced CoD players should know that this likely won’t be the entire update as separate clients usually get updated on different days. With that in mind, Vanguard will likely get its update on Tuesday as per the announcement, and Warzone is expected to get its own update somewhere around Thursday. And even though we’re still waiting on the actual patch notes (which are running late), we still have a few things that are confirmed to be released in the update. One of these confirmed things is the Welgun SMG – a new addition to the CoD Vanguard weapons. It will be interesting to see where this gun will land in the current meta. Another thing that’s confirmed is the new operator Isabella who will be available through a bundle.

The Semi-Finalized Content Schedule- Back From the Holidays

But going back to the Zombies, we haven’t heard any leaks or anything like that, so it’s safe to assume that this game mode isn’t getting anything substantial or big. That, of course, doesn’t mean that the devs can’t take us by surprise and drop a new map without announcing it. Keeping that in mind, a good guess of what the mid-season update would actually consist of would be a new multiplayer map, a new weapon, and a new operator. As the season progresses and naturally comes to a conclusion with Season 2 on the horizon, we might start seeing some Cod Vanguard Warzone map changes. Besides, there are rumors of a possible Attack on Titan crossover event.

A lot of things that are broken need to be fixed. Some of these things have been in bad shape since the release of Season 1, whereas others are still festering in the game since its initial release. The Atomic challenges are one good example of that. As more updates roll out, the chances of these old problems being finally solved only increase. To continue fishing for updates, one could check out the official Trello board, where a new entry could be found for an XP event. The dates are set to Jan 13-17. This would be very useful and will help players to grind out the levels for the new weapon and progress through the BP even further. This is something that lf carry boosting service can help you with, but we’ll explain it a bit later once we get to this point further down the line. With all of that being said, the schedule for this week should look something like this (based on previous updates and their timings):

Monday – blog post with patch notes, trailer, season road map update.

Tuesday – more reveals the update 1.10 rollout.

Wednesday – the 1.10 continues to release in different parts of the world, the XP event, Warzone update release.

Thursday – Season 1 Reloaded launch, more XP boost events go live.

