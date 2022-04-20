Bachchan Pandey 2022 Movie Download in Hindi 480p, 720, Full HD Leaked

Bachchan Pandey Storyline:

Akshay Kumar stars as a village man in this movie, who is on a mission to fight crime alongside his fiancée’s father. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a driver who lives in a village named “Tamil Nadu” who, over time, becomes more and more stressed with what he sees worsening around him, such as rising prices and an increase in crime.

This causes him to travel to Chennai (a big city) in order to find work with his fiancé Bindu Menon’s father Anand Menon (who owns a auto business).

Bachchan Pandey Movie Info:

Movie Name- Bachchan Pandey

Genre- Action | Comedy | Drama |

Bachchan Pandey Cast:

Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Pandey

Kriti Sanon as Myra

Jacqueline Fernandez as Sophie

Pankaj Tripathi

Arshad Warsi

Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Kaandi

Trishna Singh as Indu

Amit Shivdas Nair as Rana

Divyam Agarwal as Divyam Agarwal

Shravan Jakkula as Shravan Jakkula

Ashwin Mushran as Varma Ji



Bachchan Pandey movie reviews

Very good movie, great story

Best entertainment

Finally Akshay Kumar is back into comedy

The remake is done nicely



