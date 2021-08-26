Avoid Getting Bodied With The Right Armor

No matter what you do, chances are safety will always be one of the biggest priorities. After all, doing something carelessly can result in unwanted outcomes. Some of which could cost an arm, a leg, or even your own life. That’s why, when you work jobs that have several hazards and dangers, you must do whatever you can to keep yourself safe. This is especially true if you work a job related to security or similar jobs where dangers like gunfire are a risk.

For jobs where the possibility of coming under gunfire is a risk, one does several things to ensure their safety. First, of course, there is training. Then, there are also the experiences you get as you work the job. But, these can only do so much. Aside from skill and experience, your equipment is also an essential component of your safety. A perfect example of a vital piece of equipment would be the body armor you have on you.

Impenetrable Logic

If you ask anyone that works in law enforcement, security, or any similar career about the necessity of armor, chances are they’ll tell you that it’s an indispensable tool. This is because the body armor you wear can spell the difference between life or death. It’s much like wearing a seatbelt. You put it on to make sure that if you get into an accident, you know for sure that you’re as safe as you can be. The same goes for body armor. Even if you know you won’t be in any danger, you wear it to ensure that you’re still safe from any serious injury or death.

Body armor is supposed to protect you from ballistic rounds, stab weapons, and even blunt force weapons. They absorb the forces these would exert on you and keep them out or away from your body. In a sense, the armor keeps an essentially impenetrable layer between your body and the outside world. In any job where coming under gunfire, getting stabbed, or any other similar danger is a hazard, having body armor on is definitely a necessary precaution.

What Kind Do I Get?

Of course, not all body armor are made the same. These can come in several varieties. Given all of that, knowing what to get will depend on what you need.

The first thing you might want to consider is the kind of body armor you want. Do you need a vest? Or are armor panels and inserts what you’re looking for? Perhaps backpack armor is more to your liking? Then you have to consider if you need it to be concealable or if visibility is more of a necessity for you.

Once you figure out what kind of armor you’ll want for yourself, the next thing you need to consider is the armor level you need. If you’re looking for a piece of armor that’s reliably rated, the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) has ratings that you can refer to. These ratings range from levels IIA, II, IIIA, III, and IV. The higher the rating, the stronger these armor pieces are at stopping particular ballistics that travel at certain velocities.

Picking out the right one for you might seem a little complicated, but it really isn’t. All you need to know is what kind of armor you need, and then you’ll be able to find one that matches your needs and preferences. You can go to your local security store or go online if you want to start your search. If you’re looking for a place to begin your search, you can check out these reviews over Safe Life Defense Body Armors. It might seem a little tedious to go over, but the price you pay for a good piece of body armor is going to be priceless should the time come that you would need it.