Auto Accidents in Staten Island

Few things change your life as profoundly as a car accident. In some very serious cases, you may feel as though your life will never be the same.

Driving on Staten Island streets can be particularly stressful and drivers experience some unique problems here. There are bridge closures due to construction, people weaving in and out of HOV lanes, and motorists feeling claustrophobic after being stuck in miles-long traffic because of an accident that isn’t even nearby, for example on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Oh, and let’s not forget about the road rage.

Steps NYC Is Taking to Lessen the Burden

When nerves are frazzled, accidents happen. The New York City Department of Transportation’s response to a 2019 fatal Staten Island crash involved adding a new School Slow Zone in Port Richmond.

The zone was established after an accident involving a teenager that was struck and killed by a tow truck while riding his bicycle. Zoning is an important measure put in place to protect the public, to be sure. But no matter how much care is taken to avoid them, eventually you may find yourself involved in an auto wreck.

In Staten Island, you will find typical car accidents with passenger cars but you are just as likely to find a cyclist or pedestrian hit by an auto. The busy streets are host to people using all modes of transportation and motorcycle, truck accidents, and SUV rollovers occur often.

So You’ve Been in a Wreck. What’s Next?

If you or one of your passengers has been hurt in a wreck, you are required to notify police immediately. Recently however, the NYPD introduced a pilot program in Staten Island that allows motorists who have sustained property damage in a collision (but no injuries) to self-report the data with a call-in system.

This cuts down on administrative work for the department while allowing anyone involved in the collision to quickly make a report. This is convenient, but it is important to not lose sight of the fact that if there are any injuries whatsoever, an in-person police report is still mandatory.

After filing the report, you’ll want to get the other driver’s insurance information, license number, and tag number. No matter what the extent of your injuries are, it’s imperative to go to the hospital to be checked out.

The medical records that your doctor provides will be a valuable tool for your Staten Island car accident attorney. While you are waiting for the emergency response personnel and ambulance to arrive, if you are able, look to see if there are any witnesses at the scene so you can get their perspective on what happened and collect any evidence.

The Role of Insurance Companies

At the same time you are dealing with your accident claim, the other driver’s insurance company will also be springing into action. Insurers have claims adjusters and an army of lawyers to make sure that they pay you as little as possible. Don’t allow them to give you less than you deserve.

Experienced lawyers know how to deal with the all-powerful insurance companies and are immune to their bag of tricks. Your Staten Island car accident attorney will take the appropriate legal action.

You deserve compensation for injuries including those that produce long-term disability, payment for missed hours at work, doctor visits and in some cases, damages for pain and suffering. Doing your homework at the accident scene and securing the assistance of an experienced legal professional will go far to make sure that you get the biggest payout possible after your accident.