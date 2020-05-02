Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Official Trailer Released

The 22nd Release or the 12th Major installment in the Assassin’s Creed series called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been announced. Ubisoft will publish this game. The game is set in the 9th century where the player controls a Viking Raider named Eivor. The game portrays an alternate history of the Vikings invading Britain. Eivor is the raider that you control and he gets embroiled in a tussle between the Templar Order and the Brotherhood of Assassins. It is expected that Ubisoft will release the game late in 2020. With the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer, Ubisoft has already created a buzz about the game.

Assassin’s Creed Origin

The Assassin’s Creed series is set in an open world where the player can roam around freely and perform tasks. The game draws inspiration from the novel Alamut and the Prince of Persia Series. The protagonist in the stories is usually an assassin whom you can control in a third-person basis. You must then set out to complete different tasks and missions to take down targets in the Templar Order. You can explore historical settings throughout the game while using your stealth and combat skills to navigate past the Templars. This series has become immensely popular due to its immersive gameplay and intriguing storyline.

Valhalla is a word from Norse mythology which represents a huge and majestic hall in the divine city of Asgard. Odin rules Asgard. The Vikings believed that when they died in battle, Odin would choose half of them. These chosen ones would then travel to Valhalla while being led by Valkyries.

The Vikings

The Vikings are known to be ferocious and ruthless warriors who never spared their enemies. They belonged to Southern Scandinavia which is present-day Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Between the 8th to 11th centuries, they raided and traded with large swathes of Europe from their Northern Homeland. The period of 793-1066 AD was known as the Viking Age. The Vikings possessed strong navigational and sailing skills. The Longships that they used for exploring and settlement became an important part of modern folklore. During the Viking Age, the Norse civilizations were highly advanced in terms of their military, technology, and culture.

A lot of people in the modern world admire and follow the Vikings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is sure to be a hit game since it is bringing together two popular entities. The widespread appeal of Vikings fused with the Assassin’s Creed Franchise is sure to make a killer combination.

The Trailer

The 4-minute-long Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Official Trailer was enough to build a hype about the game. The trailer shows ferocious Vikings performing a ceremony and getting ready for war. They then sail across the seas and land at the enemy’s lair. They then attack and loot villages in the area. Seeing all this, Britain and the Templar Order declare war on the Vikings. A battle then ensues on a seashore where ferocious Vikings and armour-clad Templars are clashing against each other. Even the mightiest and strongest Templars are seen falling to the Vikings’ blows. This trailer was nothing short of a cinematic treat. The fact that one would be able to play this gripping storyline makes it even more exciting.

Premise

The Assassin’s Creed series has primarily focused on the battle between The Knights Templar and the Assassins. The Assassins represent freedom while the Knights Templar represents order and control. So, in a way, this story revolves around an age-old dilemma that which is better among freedom and order. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Viking raiders are being introduced. The storyline takes a significant shift from the earlier series by starting off on a new historical path.

The storyline of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla revolves around Eivor who is a Viking Raider. In 873 AD, he sets off from Norway with his clan to settle in medieval England. The Viking did this as a part of their mission to expand across Europe. They end up clashing with the forces of the Anglo-Saxon Kingdoms in England upon arrival. Alfred the Great who is the King of Wessex, commands these forces.

The Gameplay

One of the interesting parts about its Gameplay is that you get to choose your gender. You will get to play as a male Eivor or female Eivor based on your preference. The Warpaint, armour clothing, and hair all are customizable. Another good thing is that now you can wield dual weapons in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In this edition, the animal companion is expected to be a raven. Players can use this raven to scout ahead and watch out for enemies.

Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings more of a personalization aspect into the storyline. The player’s actions will affect the storyline. Player choices within conversations with non-playable characters will affect their affiliations and allegiance. Moreover, the player will have to take up the task of building a settlement. This settlement needs to be built up and it needs to flourish. To build it up, the player will have to construct new buildings which will require resources. The player will have to carry out raids in order to accumulate resources to construct buildings. Building a flourishing settlement will provide benefits during the gameplay. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also have Naval warfare.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be a single-player game. However, there will be a few online components to this edition. Players will be allowed to log in to an online account so that they can share their progress. This is aimed to encourage players to share their progress and creativity.

Final Thoughts

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an enthralling edition for sure. The timing of launching this trailer is perfect since people are at home due to the quarantine. Gamers all over the world have been wildly impressed by the trailer and can’t wait for the game to be released. The game is set to be released late in 2020 and people are already intrigued by its storyline. Thus, everyone is eager to see how this new storyline will turn out for the Assassin’s Creed series.