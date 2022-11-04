5 Incredible Benefits Of Arnica Tea

When compared to other tea varieties, Arnica is actually one of the least common choices. It can have a number of surprising benefits, though!

The wonderful thing about Arnica tea is that it can have a number of surprising effects despite only being an external remedy.

What is Arnica Tea?

Arnica tea is an infusion prepared with dried flowers of the arnica plant, a member of the sunflower family. This plant, which is also referred to as wolf’s bane, leopard’s bane, and mountain tobacco, has scientifically-identified relatives such as the large yellow flowers of the common sunflower. As part of its preparation, this plant extract must be cold-infused in boiling water for at least 2 minutes.

Arnica Tea Benefits

Arnica tea can help a number of skin problems, including hair loss and skin inflammations. It has positive effects on anxiety and arthritis as well.

Boosts Immunity

The flower is well-known for its strong antibacterial and antiviral properties. When you choose to drink this water, it will help your immune system strengthen quickly and reduce the strain it may cause on your system from allergies.

Hair Care

Topically applied to the scalp, this infusion can help minimize inflammatory conditions such as dandruff, preventing hair loss — which makes it a great solution for people with no other treatment options.

Skin Care

Arnica is often used to reduce the appearance of scars and acne, and it can also help treat eczema, poison ivy, dry skin conditions and more.

Alleviates Pain

Ayurvedic tea from Kerala provides rapid anti-inflammatory relief and supports wound healing. It also offers pain relief for joints and muscles soreness.

Relieves Stress

If you need a foot bath and want it to be relaxing, then you should definitely try arnica tea. It has soothing properties that help you relax as well as rejuvenate.

How to Make Arnica Tea?

Making arnica tea at home is nothing hard! All you need are a couple of ingredients that most health shops and even grocery stores stock. Let’s take a look at the recipe below.

Arnica Tea Side Effects

Stop drinking arnica tea if you’re experiencing stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, or nervous disorders.

Risks