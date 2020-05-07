Apex Legends is a popular Battle Royale game. The Apex Legends Season 5 – Fortune’s Favor Launch Trailer was put up on May 5 and was quickly trending.

Apex Legends was launched in February 2019. It quickly became a popular Battle Royale game and even hit 70 million players last year. Season four will be coming to an end soon.

Respawn Entertainment has now released Fortune’s Favor Launch Trailer to showcase some of the upcoming updates. Looking at the updates, Apex Legends Season 5 promises to be the most exciting season yet! Read on to find out more.

What makes Apex Legends Special

In Apex Legends, players drop at a certain point in the map and then have to loot and kill to be the last one standing. It also has a lot of features that other games don’t have. There is a list of playable characters called Legends. Each Legend has its own perks and abilities. One passive and 2 active legends can be chosen to fit the scenario. It also has a varied loot system. There are a lot of weapons, armors, and items available. The hop-up attachment is especially famous for improving gun performance. It is an enthralling game that moves fast. There are always skirmishes breaking out and you need to have quick thinking to survive.

The Season for four will make way for Apex Legends Season 5 on May 5, 2020. On the that day, Respawn Entertainment launched the Fortune’s Favor Launch Trailer. So, Season 5 of Apex legends will start from May 12 itself which is less than a week away!

Deciphering the Trailer

The Season 5 launch trailer has given a glimpse of what payers can expect from Apex Legends Season 5. The short Fortune’s Favor Launch Trailer looks like an entertaining video but it has a lot of information in it. A new legend called Loba will be joining the list of available legends.

Loba Andrade was just 9 years old when she saw her parents being murdered by simulacrum Revenant. Then started her difficult childhood as an orphan where she had to fight tooth and nail for everything. She was a part of the high society and was a famous socialite by day. By night, she was Outlands’ revered thief. She has finally been able to track her parents’ apparently immortal killer to the Apex legends. She now wants her revenge along with some treasures and answers.

The trailer also drops hints about Loba’s abilities. She seems to be able to steal the weapons of her enemies. Apart from this, she seems to be able to teleport using a disc that she throws. Her heirloom is expected to be a silver staff with a wolf figure on it. She was seen using this while stealing the weapons from the robots in the trailer. Check out the trailer here:

Final Thoughts

Respawn Entertainment surely dropped a happening trailer. There are also indications that there may be changes to the map. It remains to be seen what happens in Season 5 that starts on May 12. Stay tuned for more such updates!