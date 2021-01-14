Answering FAQs about Solitaire Card Games

Who hasn’t been a card game lover for some time, especially when it comes to Solitaire? Thousands of people tried a hand at this game when deciding to kill time or need a bit of mental relaxation.

We all love to play Solitaire in our busy lives. But, do you know much about it? Well, this post is dedicated to observing some interesting facts by answering the key questions related to Solitaire card games. So, let’s get started!

#1 Who Intended a Solitaire Card Game?

This wonderful card game is the end-product of many peoples’ efforts. Since its first conceptualization, it is continuously evolving and upgrading. Hence, no single person can take credit for its invention. If history to be believed, the origin of Solitaire happened in the mid-1700 in Europe and then has spread across the globe. Its virtual version came into being in 1990 when Microsoft included free Bored in its Windows 3.0. The very purpose of introducing this game on the PC was to help people to gain hands-on experience with using the mouse.

#2 Are There Any Other Versions of Solitaire Card Games?

Yes! Solitaire is a highly versatile game and there are multiple versions available online and offline. Other than traditional Windows Solitaire, you can play Klondike, TriPeaks, Spider, Cruel, FreeCell, and Canfield, to name just a few options. For example, Solitaire Masters is an ideal application to try this game, enjoying interesting extra features included in the process, and participate in tournaments.

#3 Is Every Solitaire Card Game Winnable?

As it comes from different researches, only about 80% of all the Solitaire card games are winnable. But, that doesn’t mean that a person will win all these 80% of the games. The possibility to succeed also depends on the moving strategy the player will create, attentiveness, and other factors.

#4 How to Download Solitaire on Windows 10?

Most often, there is no need to download this Spider Solitaire Masters Play Free Online on Windows 10 as it comes with an in-built version. However, if you need varieties, you can find a suitable application or even play online on different websites that offer exciting types of this card game.

#5 Can You Cheat in a Solitaire Game?

Yes, you can. There are some tips and tricks. For instance, in some cases, you can press Alt+Shift+2 to win immediately. Also, if you do right-click anywhere in the game then all the valid cards will automatically move to their right place. If you are playing in “Draw Three” mode, then you can press Ctrl+Alt+Shift. Doing so will help you deal with one card instead of three and you will make a high score in the game.

#6 Is There Any Solitaire Game App Available for my Android Phone?

There are plenty of them! Just search on Play Store and you will get tons of options. However, not every Solitaire app can give you an undisturbed gameplay experience. Speaking of the trusted ones, you can try Solitaire Masters for Android as this app is super-light, 100% bug-free, and offers an amazing version of the classic Solitaire online.

The Final Word

With time, classic Solitaire has evolved so much that there is no dearth of variety for a Solitaire lover. Now you know some helpful tricks you can try to use and are aware of the apps to download. Improve your mental skills and have a good leisure time with Solitaire!