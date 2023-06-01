ALL ABOUT THE RIGHT CYBER SECURITY TOOL

More explosive than ever is the challenge facing corporate assets to protect sensitive information and data as well as IT systems from increasing cyber attacks. Not least because of the high costs caused by possible attacks.

Therefore, cyber security tools are a must for the cyber security and data protection of a company and its employees. The goal of Cyber Security Tools: to protect the IT network, the IT system and all applications from possible cyber attacks. Unauthorized data access, cyber attacks and identity theft should be avoided as much as possible.

HOW IMPORTANT IS CYBER SECURITY?

With the increasing interconnectedness of the world – Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT), new digital working worlds – we enjoy a great deal more freedom. But at the same time, the risk of attacks, cyber attacks, is also increasing. The topic of cyber security is still treated stepmotherly in some companies. But what good is a highly digitalized production process if it is easy for a hacker to intercept sensitive data via a coffee machine connected to the Internet? What use is a smart home for spending time on the finer things in life if the occupants have to reckon with being hacked at any time?

Here, the contradiction is obvious: What are the benefits of extensive networking if, and when, downtime cannot be minimized or even eliminated after a successful cyber attack?

The best protection against cyber attacks is cyber security tools. We now highlight what types of them are available.

WHAT ARE IAM CYBERSECURITY TOOLS?

IAM cybersecurity tools must identify, authenticate, and authorize users while locking out unauthorized users.

Because users frequently change roles in an organization, these tools must also ensure that users have the access rights they need to do their jobs and no more. The lack of user lifecycle management ( hiring, role change, resignation) or approval workflows contribute to excessive access rights and expose an organization to attacks by internal users.

With compliance to regulations such as SOX, HIPAA, Basel III, PCI, and the GDPR, organizations face more audits and compliance checks. IAM cybersecurity tools should collect data for mandatory reporting and also detect non-normal user behavior.

CYBER SECURITY TOOLS CATEGORY

The following types of cyber security tools can be distinguished:

Network Security Monitoring Tool

Network security tools monitor network traffic. As soon as known and/or unknown security threats are detected, they send alerts to the IT security team. They can perform various investigations to protect data, contain the damage and resume normal operations.

SOAR Software

In conjunction with a SIEM tool, a SOAR responds when a potential security threat is detected. Using predefined processes, the appropriate security team is notified of the information. Through orchestration, it provides many opportunities to optimize processes and workflows.

Encryption Tools

These tools encrypt data and media from unauthorized access.

Web Vulnerability Scanning Tool

A vulnerability management tool scans IT systems and their networks for vulnerabilities, identifying possible security holes.

Packet Sniffer

They monitor data within a network and are part of security monitoring. They examine flowing data packets moving within a network or a network and the global Internet.

Antivirus software

Malware is found and removed by these programs independently. In part, they also prevent attacks and infection of such malware. However, this requires that the malware is already known or a suspicious behavior is detected. Quarantine mechanisms are often used here.

Firewall

A firewall is an IT system that analyzes, forwards or, if necessary, blocks data traffic. Firewalls come in various forms, from simple port filters to systems that also analyze the content of packets.

PKI

PKI stands for “Public Key Infrastructure”. Digital certificates can be issued, distributed and verified. In addition, the necessary processes are added. This ensures a secure and encrypted exchange of data on the Internet.

Managed Detection Services

A Managed Detection Service offers Threat Intelligence, Threat Hunting and Analysis in one.

In the following we would like to introduce you to some cyber security tools.

When it comes to your sensitive data and the protection of your system, only the combination of several tools, procedures, mindset and awareness ensures security.

Cyber Security Tools in comparison

The HiveProject

The HiveProject is an open source security incident response tool – tightly integrated with the MISP (Malware Information Sharing Platform). SOC and CERT analysts can see all information in real time. Events or incidents reported by MISP can be immediately imported and investigated.

Phantom

The “Phantom” tool is a SOAR software from SPLUNK. It helps automate repetitive tasks and can be linked to other systems.

IBM Resilient

IBM Resilient captures and codifies incident response processes into playbooks to provide knowledge to a security team to remediate incidents. It also can visualize security incidents to prioritize and take action.

STORM powered by OTRS

SOAR’s STORM software prioritizes, categorizes and automates security incidents. Orchestration, automation and response to these incidents are managed instantly. The big plus of this tool: Digital encryption, signing standards (PGP and S/MIME) and auditability of communications for emerging events/incidents. As well as no loss of time due to predefined processes for security teams.