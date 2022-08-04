Agent 2022 Full Hindi Movie Direct Download

Storyline:

The Indian government enlists Mahadev, the head of the National Security Council (India), to capture a rogue agent known to be ruthless and unpredictable. Mahadev is tasked with leading a team of specialists to achieve this objective, and he must use all of his skills and experience to succeed. His team will need to be well-trained and prepared for anything that the agent might do, and they must be able to work together seamlessly to achieve their goal.

Movie Details:

Movie Name: Agent 2022

Agent 2022 Producer: Rambrahmam Sunkara

Rambrahmam Sunkara Language: Telugu, Hindi

Telugu, Hindi Genre: Action, Thiriller

Action, Thiriller Director: Surender Reddy

Official Trailer:

Movie Info & Cast:

Release Date : 12 August 2022

: 12 August 2022 Language : Telugu

: Telugu Genre : Action

: Action Cast : Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya

: Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya Director : Surender Reddy

: Surender Reddy Writer : Surender Reddy

: Surender Reddy Cinematography : Rasool Ellore

: Rasool Ellore Music : Hiphop Tamizha

: Hiphop Tamizha Producer : Rambrahmam Sunkara

: Rambrahmam Sunkara Production : AK Entertainments, Surender 2 Cinema

: AK Entertainments, Surender 2 Cinema Certificate: 16+

People Also Search: