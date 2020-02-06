Aarp games linked to Aging
We are living in a fast-moving generation that does not have time to take a long break. you are lucky if you have some free time. You must utilize this time and can create something productive.
What do you like to do in your free time? Many people say they like dancing, exercise, Ngo services, etc. but some think differently because they want special attention along with some money.
Most of people love gaming in their free time because it refreshes your brain at a specific point. Here is a list of interesting games that could be a companion in your free time.
Game Destination
here I am talking about the game destination, and when I say game destination, that means Aarp games. There are two major reasons for this platform. The first one is the mind-blowing games collection, and the second is the social cause associated with Aarp games. at AARP following games are available:
5 Roll
Poll Ball
10×10
BlackJack
Daily crossword
Addiction Solitaire
Backgammon
Bridge
Jigsaw Blast
Landing Party
Bubble Dragon
Mahjong Candy and many others
The site features 54 games with main highlights from which many games are evergreen. These games keep the players engage for many hours and release your stress. These AARP games have not any violence or gunshots that could be helpful to change your nature.
What is AARP?
Actually, AARP is abbreviated from the American Association of retired persons. Basically, a non-profitable organisation which works for uplifting retired persons to fulfil their dreams. There were 38 million members in 2018 and founded by Leonard Avis and Ethel Percy Andrus.
How and Where to Play AARP Games?
Now the question is that where you can get the AARP games. Simply go on games.aarp.org and register yourself on the website and enjoy these games. AARP games also have their mobile app and website. You can play free AARP games, but the membership person can get extra benefits on the site.
AARP Membership Offers
The AARP membership is providing in just $16 for a year. The membership will offer extensive AARP facilities such as insurance, health and wellness, travel helps, restaurants, entertainment, Advocacy. In each category, different options are available; let’s explore these options.
Insurance
AARP MedicareComplete insured through UnitedHealthcare (Medical Eligible)
AARP MedicareRx Plans insured through United Health care
Petplan Pet Insurance
AARP Long-Term Care Options
AARP Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans by United Health care Insurance Company (Medical Eligible)
AARP Life Insurance Program
AARP Motorcycle Insurance Program from Foremost
Golf Cart & Snowmobile Insurance from The Hartford
Boat & Personal Watercraft Insurance from The Hartford
Auto Insurance Program from The Hartford
Dental Insurance Plan administered by Delta Dental
AARP MyVision Care provided through EyeMed(Healthcare)
AARP Homeowners Insurance Program
AARP Mobile Home Insurance Program
Collectible Vehicle Insurance from The Hartford(Vehicle)
Recreational Vehicle Insurance from The Hartford(Vehicle)
Health and Wellness Category
AARP MyVision Care provided through EyeMed
AARP Prescription Discounts offered by OptumRx
AARP Vision Discounts provided by EyeMed
ARP Hearing Center
AARP Long-Term Care Options from New York Life
AARP Dental Insurance Plan administered by Delta Dental Insurance Company
AARP Health Savings Account by Optum Bank
AARP Hearing Care Program provided by HearUSA
Let’s Be Well Diabetes Box
Let’s Be Well Healthy Heart Box
The National Hearing Test
Philips Lifeline
BMI Calculator
CareLinx In-Home Care
CVS Pharmacy
flip50 Healthy Lifestyle Program from Tivity Health
Glasses.com
Health Tools
HearUSA Hearing Shop
Kroger Co. Pharmacy
LensCrafters
Pill Identifier
Rite Aid Pharmacy
Sears Optical
AARP MedicareComplete insured through UnitedHealthcare
AARP MedicareRx Plans insured through UnitedHealthcare
Silver Cuisine by bistroMD
Staying Sharp
Symptom Checker
Target Optical
Walgreens
Walgreens Pharmacy
Walmart Pharmacy
Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans insured by UnitedHealthcare
Insurance Company
Advocacy
AARP State Offices
Government Advocacy
AARP Foundation Litigation
Entertainment
AARP Games
Regal Concessions
Regal Movie Tickets
An AARP Take On Today Podcast
Ancestry
Movies for Grownups
Ticketmaster
TV for Grownups
Travel
Zipcar
AARP Travel Center Powered by Expedia
Collette River Cruises
Grand European Travel
AARP Travel Center Powered by Expedia
Avis Rent A Car
Budget Rent A Car
Budget Truck Rental
Car Rental Finder
British Airways
Explorations by Collette
Grand European Travel
AARP Travel Center Powered by Expedia
Collette
Collette Spotlights
Explorations by Collette
Grand Canyon Railway
Grand European Travel
Vacations By Rail
AARP Travel
AARP Travel Center Powered by Expedia
Medjet
Park Ride Fly USA
Xanterra Travel Collection
Payless Car Rental
Medjet
Park Ride Fly USA
Bonefish Grill
Brick House Tap & Tavern
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co
Chart House
Corner Bakery Cafe
Denny’s
Joe’s Crab Shack
Landry’s Seafood
Landry’s Inc. Restaurants
McCormick & Schmick’s
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
Outback Steakhouse
Rainforest Cafe
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Saltgrass Steak House
Conclusion
Now I hope today game lovers find an interesting thing for your free time as well as can share with family and friends too. So AARP games prepare will make you remind one day when you become old. all the categories are mentioned above which you can get after by AARP membership