Aaja Mexico Challiye 2022 Punjabi Hd Movie Download

Aaja Mexico Challiye Story Line:

Pamma is no stranger to the world. He knows all of its dangers but he also knows that a man must complete his journey for it will take him one step closer to discovering his true self.

Pamma doesn’t know exactly where he’s heading but he does know that he wants to be happy and maybe even have a family of his own someday. Will it all work out for him in the end? Only time will tell…

Aaja Mexico Challiye Trailer:

Aaja Mexico Challiye Movie Cast

Ammy Virk as Parminder ‘Pamma’

Nasir Chinyoti as Waqaar

Yasaman Mohsani as Yaza

Honey Mattu as Jerry

Zafri Khan as Guddu

Mintu Kapa as Makkhan

Sukhwinder Chahal as Pamma’s father

Baljinder Kaur as Pamma’s mother

Aman Kaur Dheer as Satwant- Pamma’s sister (as Amandeep Kaur)

Deedar Gill as Pamma’s Jeeja

Sophia Doon as Pamma’s sister #2

Yashika Sharma as Migration consultant

Bob Khaira as Flour Mill Shopkeeper

Renu Mohali as Elderly woman

Sikander Ghuman as Shehbaaz’s father- traveller

Shehbaaz Ghuman as Shehbaaz- traveller kid

Kaka Kautki as Pamma’s cousin

Rest of cast listed alphabetically:

Anthony Abiola as Robber

Harish Kalra

Marc Outbreak as Antagonist

Roman Brar Singh as Passenger

Simmerpal Singh as Travel agent

Aaja Mexico Challiye Movie Info:

Directed: Rakesh Dhawan

Released Date: February 25, 2022 (India)

Genres: Drama, Thriller

Languages: Panjabi

Film Stars: Ammy Virk, Nasir Chinyoti, Yasaman Mohsani

Movie Quality: 720p HDRip

File Size: 1000MB

Aaja Mexico Challiye Song List:

Download Link: