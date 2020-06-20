How to Play Bingo: A Simple Guide for Beginners

Who would’ve thought a small scorecard and some chips would end up being one of the most favored games around the world? The fascinating part? You get to yell when you win. Bingo!

It’s time to get in on the trend that 28% of adults 25-34 years old swear by and learn how to play bingo.

Playing bingo improves alertness and mental flexibility. Players can’t sleep when the announcer calls out the numbers. They must remain alert and mentally acute if they want to increase their odds of winning.

And like physical sports, bingo also enhances hand-eye coordination. Not to mention, you get a lot of laughs, make new friends, and have a good time playing it.

There are certain rules you should know if you have never played bingo before. Check out our guide here to learn more about how to play bingo.

1. To Learn How to Play Bingo Each Player Needs a Scorecard

A scorecard in bingo is the equivalent to the gameboard in Monopoly. You can’t play the game without it.

Each scorecard has 25 random numbers on it with the word BINGO at the top. The goal is to mark five called numbers with letters in a row—vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

If you’re playing online, the system picks a random scorecard for you. There are quite a few new bingo sites out there. Make sure you’re on a reputable site.

In-person, you pick from a stack supplied by the host. Depending on the stakes, you might be able to choose more than one scorecard.

2. Bingo Chips

Bingo chips are your game pieces. They’re used to cover the squares on a scorecard when a number gets called.

Bingo chips are universal, so you’ll see different ones at every bingo event. Some are round, clear circle pieces. Others are random things like coins, pieces of paper, and even candy.

They’re 25 squares on the scorecard, including a free space. Depending on how many cards you have, you’ll need that many game pieces. Count your pieces before you sit down. Precounting your pieces protects you from looking like a cheater if you get up to get more.

3. Instructions on How to Play

Bingo isn’t rocket science. It’s one of the easiest games to play with pretty simple instructions:

Designate a caller. Place the bingo cards or ball in a jar or spinner then designate a caller. A caller is a person who calls out random numbers and letters. Because everyone has a different scorecard, everybody won’t be able to mark the same number.

Pass out scorecards and chips. Before the game starts, make sure everyone has adequate scorecards and marking chips.

Free Space. Every scorecard has a free space in its center. Place a chip there.

Mark your scorecard. If the caller pulls a B-7 and you have it on your scorecard, mark it with a chip. Do this until you have five marked in a straight line.

The winner. Once you have five in a row in either direction, yell Bingo! The caller will ask you to read each marked space back one by one to verify you have bingo. Shuffle the numbers before the next game.

Play Bingo

Learning how to play bingo can help you earn some extra or have the fun you’ve been looking for. Check out online and local games.

Once you learn to play, consider hosting a game yourself.

Want to learn more about gaming?