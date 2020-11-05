There is no shortage of slot bonus games available on the internet. In fact, daily you are bombarded with different types, each one bigger than the next. However, they are not always as generous as they seem. This makes it especially important that you choose the right one. Here is a complete guide to Slot Bonuses, keep reading for some tips and tricks on finding the best slot bonuses.

Before diving into the guide to Slot Bonuses for some tips and tricks let’s look at why casinos even offer bonuses in the first place.

Why Casinos Offer Slot Bonuses

In a nutshell, bonus offers are used as a marketing tool to attract new players. New players will essentially receive free money just for signing up. This is also a way to get players to spend real money on slots. Casino operators are aware of the fact that people create accounts just to play free slots. However, they hope that giving you free money will urge you to play for real money.

A Guide to Slot Bonuses: Different Types of Bonuses

Free Spins

With this bonus, a casino will give you a number of free spins. Sometimes you will only be able to use it at one specific machine and other times you can play on a machine of your choice. It can also be offered in combination with bonus money or on its own.

Deposit Bonus

This type of bonus requires that you make a deposit first. The casino then gives you a percentage of your deposit as bonus money. This can be 50%, 100% or sometimes even 200%.

No-Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonuses are just that, they do not require any deposit. You just sign up and the money is deposited into your account.

Cashable Bonus

A cashable bonus refers to bonus money that you are able to cash out if you meet the attached terms and conditions.

Sticky Bonus

Sticky bonuses are the opposite of cashable bonuses, they cannot be cashed out. You are only able to cash out what you have won.

Reload Bonus

The reload bonus is similar to the deposit bonus, but with just for existing players. Casinos usually use these to entice existing customers to deposit.

Tips and Tricks for Getting the Best Offer

As you can see, there are multiple different slot bonuses available. However, they are not all equal, which why this section is dedicated to giving you some tips and tricks to help choose the best possible bonus option.

Choose Free Spins That Are Not Limited

You have to read carefully to see that some free spins can only be used on certain slots. It would be a bummer if you didn’t actually like the slot where you are allowed to spend your free spins. So be sure to choose free spins bonuses where you can choose your own slot.

No-Deposit over Deposit Bonus

When faced with a choice between deposit and no-deposit bonuses, always choose no-deposit. This does not require any commitment. You can use the bonus money to see how you like the casino, and if you do you can deposit your own money.

Cashable Over Sticky Bonus

“I can do without that bonus money”, said no slot player, ever. Cashable bonuses mean that you’d be able to withdraw your bonus money along with your winnings. The more you can cash out the better.