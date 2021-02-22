9 Ideas for Beginners When Buying Marijuana Seeds

Buying and cultivating your marijuana seeds have become a normal way for most individuals to be self-sufficient in their recreational or medical cannabis supply. Immediately you buy a grow tent with all the necessary equipment, cultivating your marijuana might be done for a fraction of the cost of weed purchased in social clubs, streets, coffee shops, and dispensaries.

Marijuana seeds, even the most quality ones, may be purchased for around $8 per seed. Every seed may produce plants with buds worth more hundred dollars. You will save a lot of money buying marijuana seeds and growing them at home. To help you successfully buy cannabis seeds, here are great ideas to guide you, especially if it is your first time:

Use Another Email Address

Other than changing your name, you can also use another email address that doesn’t have your real name. You can easily sign up for a new email address, whether it is a Gmail or Outlook.

If you also need to be under the radar when ordering your seeds, it will be a great idea to use search engines like Qwant. This search engine will not keep your personal details, so nobody may know that you looked for marijuana seeds or anything similar to that.

Look at the Delivery and Packaging

Every individual wish to receive their products immediately after placing an order. When buying marijuana seeds, be sure to look at every seller’s delivery period and choose one that favors you. Many reliable companies, like i49, deliver marijuana seeds in one week if they ship products within 36 hours for local clients.

Similarly, a great seed company should give proper packaging to ensure no one is curious about the package’s content. Without the right packaging, your products might fail to arrive at your doorstep on time.

Purchase the Right Amount

It can be tempting to purchase a large number of cannabis seeds for convenience, particularly if you stay far from a trusted seed bank. Marijuana seeds are not like other ordinary products, so it will be important to buy them wisely.

Making a small order is a wise decision since it will save you from violating your state’s laws. In addition, not every seed bank has return policies. This means you will also not suffer a big blow if it turns out the marijuana seeds are a defective or wrong strain.

Be Familiar with Growing Conditions

Even if your weed plants get sufficient sunlight every day, they will require support from a quality lamp specialized for cultivating marijuana. Fortunately, offering the right lighting doesn’t need to be costly. Though the type of lighting you consider needs to rely on the condition you have at home. For example, if you want to grow cannabis plants near your windows, purchasing a grow light might be a viable option since it may add more lighting hours after the sunset.

Apart from lighting, it can also be important to be familiar with the right temperature and humidity. However, the amount might depend on the time of the day. For example, in the afternoon, the temperature needs to be around 25 degrees Celsius, though, at night, it has to be lower. Other growing conditions that your cannabis seeds will need include:

Fertilizers

Ventilation

Enough water

Good soil

Find a Dependable Seed Bank

There are many downright shady and undependable seed banks out there. It is unfortunate that the unregulated nature of purchasing marijuana seeds makes it ripe for many scammers because it is unlikely that clients will take complaints to the police. Choose a seed bank, which has a great track record for keeping its clients happy. You mustn’t just consider the low costs alone. You will also need to look at the customer reviews.

In addition, purchase from a seed bank, which has many public online reviews. If a seed bank has a good score on Seedfinder or Trustpilot, it means the distributor can also be safe to deal with.

Know the Growing Period

It is important to look at the time it will take the marijuana seeds to grow and how long they might have to be in flowering. During this growing time, there is lighting to put into consideration.

In the first phases, many cannabis plants will require a lot of lighting, but as they mature, you might need to lessen your light and even schedule more hours. The type of lighting will also change during various phases in the growing time.

Buy the Right Type of Seeds

Most marijuana seed distributors sell high-quality seeds at a higher price tag when compared to standard ones because of the effort associated with the increased likelihood of producing female plants. This is particularly favorable for personal cultivators who are very limited on their plant count.

High-quality products like feminized seeds are produced by forcing a single female to pollinate itself or cross-breeding two different female cannabis plants. The outcome is nearly a guaranteed female plant all the time.

Prioritize Payment Options

Online transactions might be a bit scary, particularly if you need to learn various ways of making payments. Always go for a seed bank providing a wide range of options to make sure you are very comfortable.

From cryptocurrency and e-wallets to credit and debit cards, today’s market has many payment gateways, and a reliable seed bank will offer several options to accommodate all customers. With options like Bitcoin, you may also make a discrete purchase because people cannot be able to trace transactions.

Understand the Law

For you to prevent any future inconvenience before purchasing weed seeds online, all marijuana growers need to understand the laws of their states or countries.

You see, in most countries or states, cannabis growing is still regulated or restricted differently. Some even have restrictions on a particular number of cannabis plants to grow.

In a Nutshell!

In different ways, purchasing cannabis seeds is much like buying everything else associated with weed. Even in places where cannabis is legal, marijuana seeds are regarded as other products, like oils, flowers, and edibles.

For this reason, you need to always pay attention to the legal status of cannabis within your state. While it can be simple to buy high-quality weed seeds these days, it will be important to do your homework properly before making final purchases.