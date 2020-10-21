7 Essentials to Bring on Your Day Trip

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to most people’s travel plans, you may begin feeling the effects of cabin fever slowly creeping in. If you’re looking to get out of your house without putting others at risk, you can consider going on a safe day trip to a local area. Day trips are great because they allow you to explore a new area close by that you might not always visit. Plus, they provide a much-needed break without the stress of making your flight on time, navigating new streets, and renting a car. To ensure your day trip goes to plan, it’s important to be fully prepared. Use this guide of seven essentials to bring on your day trip to make a checklist of items you should pack.

1. Sunscreen

No matter what area of the country you live in, whether the Northeast or South, it’s important to always pack sunscreen. Even on cloudy or cooler days, the sun can cause damage to your skin. With that said, sunscreen is essential to protect yourself from sunburn, sun poisoning, and even skin cancer. As you browse the aisles in the store, look for sunscreen with no harmful chemicals like oxybenzone, which can lead to cancer and other ailments.

2. Cooler

No day trip is complete without refreshing beverages and snacks. To keep your food, beverages, and other items from spoiling throughout the day, invest in high end coolers that can keep your food preserved for up to 12 or even 24 hours. Then, pack it with some ice and ice packs, and you’ll be able to embark on your journey.

3. Camera

Day trips are great for forming lasting memories. To preserve the special moments shared on your day trip, whether it’s with a friend, partner, or family member, make sure to pack a camera. While your smartphone is most likely equipped with a camera, photos might not come out as clear as you anticipate. If possible, bring along a DSLR camera with a high-def lens that can capture these special moments in their entirety. You can also take the old-school route and bring along a disposable camera or a polaroid camera.

4. Sweatshirt

Once your day trip begins to wind down and the sun sets, the temperature might get a little cool. To prevent goosebumps and shivers from tarnishing your trip, don’t forget to pack a warm sweatshirt to keep you comfortable. A sweatshirt will also come in handy if you or the driver decides to blast the A/C.

5. Playlist and podcasts

Forget listening to the same five radio songs being played on repeat. Before you take off on your day trip, curate a music playlist with your favorite songs and artists to sing along to as you cruise down the highway or down country roads. In addition to music, look up some interesting podcasts to learn a thing or two, laugh, or smile. There are thousands of interesting podcasts ranging from a variety of genres, such as comedy, unsolved murders, stories, historical events, and so much more.

6. Phone charger

The last thing you want is to forget your phone charger, especially if you’re relying on your smartphone for GPS and car management. After a day’s worth of taking pictures, playing music, and swiping through your social media channels, your phone battery can die pretty quickly. With a car USB charger, you’ll be able to give your phone and other electronics the juice they need to stay powered.

7. Sunglasses

Sunglasses are essential for any road trip. Not only are they stylish, but they’ll also protect your eyes, especially when you’re driving. To prevent the morning sun and afternoon sunset from blinding you and making it hard to see, always keep an extra pair of sunglasses in your car. This way, you’ll be able to see the road ahead of you and not grip the wheel with all your might trying to see the road ahead.

Wrapping up

Day trips are a great way to take a mini-vacation and change up your normal routine. However, in order for it to go smoothly, you need to make sure you pack everything you need. With this list of seven essentials to bring on your day trip, you’ll be ready to take off and explore the world around you.