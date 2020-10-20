These days, the thing a brand has to fight hardest for isn’t money – it’s time and attention. With so many distractions, so much stress and so many demands on our customer’s time, we have to work smarter and harder than ever before when it comes to gaining the attention of our customers. Here are 5 ways to help make your brand stand out.

Find Your Voice

First, find your voice. Every brand cannot sound the same, but every brand also cannot sound cute or edgy. How do you want your brand to sound? What do you want people to think about when they think about you or your brand? This is an important question because the sound of your brand’s voice should then be reflected in all of your marketing and promotional material, including paid advertisements, social media, and more.

Get Custom Clothing

Next, check out custom clothing. People absolutely pay attention to fashion and check out the text on other clothing when they are out and about, so we know that this still matters. There is no shortage of customized clothing you can get for your brand, including custom hats, custom shirts, and more. According to the experts at Bagmasters, “Plus, outwear has the longest staying power out of all promotional product options with an average of 16 months of use.”

Take Part

Remember, engagement is critical. No one will notice your brand unless you actively take part in conversations with customers, potential customers, local leaders, and more. This almost certainly means that you will need a robust social media presence, complete with dedicated staff time and resources. The person in charge of responding to customers digitally must be highly trained in the art of customer service and also fully understand the importance of your brand responding to others with a consistent voice. They should know how to address customer concerns, deal with problems, and be empowered to make decisions on behalf of you and your brand.

Consider Your Brand’s Story

Another important consideration to consider is your story. What brought you and your brand to the place it is in today? Why are you involved in your business? What brought you here, and what are you doing to help others arrive at the same level of success that you now enjoy today? All of these factors should go into determining your brand’s overall voice and the method by which you will do business.

Host Giveaways

Keep in mind that generosity is important as well. Obviously, you can’t be giving away huge amounts of merchandise. However, there is no question that you can and should do whatever you can to get your product and brand out there as much as possible. In many cases, this means giving away limited amounts of merchandise. However, in the course of holding contests, you should make a point to get customers to share information about your brand or product. This creates a win-win: They get something free, and you get the exposure that comes with it.

Remember, at the end of the day, the key to make your brand stand out is authenticity and finding your true voice. You have to do some prep work beforehand – you must try and figure out what your voice sounds like, how you want to position your brand and the best uses of your time. The good news is that answering these questions will absolutely help you find ways to make your brand stand out.