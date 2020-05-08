5 Viking Games to Play Before Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The speculation is over, and we now know what the next, long-awaited Assassin’s Creed title looks like. Expected to hit the shelves in November 2020, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will take place in 9th century England, at the height of the Viking expansion into the British Isles.

From the jaw-dropping trailer released by Ubisoft, we know that you will play the role of a Viking Assassin from Norway, worshipping gods, sailing around the North Sea, and swinging a double-edged battle-ax in classic Nordic fashion.

If you want to dive right into the fascinating world of Viking lore and can’t wait until the holiday season, then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Read on to learn more about the top Viking-themed games you can play before the release of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

1. For Honor

If you want to get a reliable indication of what you might be able to expect from Valhalla, it’s worth checking out Ubisoft’s most recent attempt to create a game set in a sprawling open-world populated by Vikings. The award-winning For Honor takes place in a more exaggerated, fictionalized Viking world than Assassin’s Creed usually goes for, but the raiding, combat, and stealth mechanics of the playable characters in this incredibly bloody game will likely give you a taste of things to come. Definitely an ideal starting point for Viking novices.

2. Total War: Thrones of Brittania

If you’re more drawn to the historical elements of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and want to get to grips with your Viking history, then Total War: Thrones of Brittania is the ideal game for you. This celebrated addition from the Total War franchise is set during the exact same time period as Valhalla and likely focuses on the exact same military campaigns that you will experience in the game. Total War is all about pure strategy, meaning you won’t get to experience the hand-to-hand combat that defines AC. Nonetheless, Thrones of Brittania will definitely spark an interest in this fascinating historical period.

3. Age of the Gods Norse: King of Asgard

If you’d rather play a more casual online game that focuses more heavily on the culture and aesthetics of the Viking period, then Age of the Gods Norse: King of Asgard could be what you’re looking for. One of the popular online slots games offered by William Hill casino, this 50-reel slot leans in heavily on the classic Viking tales as Asgard, a mythical land where Valhalla is actually located. You can play alongside the legendary Viking figures Odin and Loki in this classic slot game, with the action set to Viking-themed music and imagery.

4. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Another game that leans heavily on Norse mythology rather than the history of the Vikings, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a haunting and unforgettable gaming experience. Your mission is to infiltrate the Viking underworld of Helheim with the goal of defeating the Norse god of death. As you can imagine, this game conjures up plenty of scares and is jam-packed with jumpy moments and blood-curdling gore. If you can handle that sort of thing, then Hellblade is a game that will offer hours of fun whilst introducing you to some of the central tenets of Viking mythology.

5. Jotun

This beautifully hand-drawn indie game, available on Steam, is another title that serves as a handy crash-course through the annals of Viking myth, albeit in a more lighthearted way. You play the Viking warrior Thora who, after being denied access to Valhalla, must impress the gods to gain a second chance. To do this, you need to fight your way through a who’s-who of mythical Norse creatures. The game features a lot of the weaponry we have already seen in the upcoming AC game, as well as some characters that we might very well come across when Valhalla finally comes out.

These are the top Viking games that anyone waiting to play Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla should try out today.