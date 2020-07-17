5 Tips for Staying Productive While Working from Home

Companies around the country have moved permanently to a work-from-home situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, workers are scrambling to make their homes conducive to work. Although your living space might not be perfect for focus and productivity, there are strategies you can leverage to boost your motivation. Keep reading to learn ways to stay productive while working from home.

Make an office space

If you can’t afford a cool industrial space for rent in Houston, Miami, or wherever you happen to live, you might feel like you’re at a loss. But it’s surprisingly easy to carve out a productive area in your house to get work done.

Start by investing in a comfortable desk that allows you to sit straight with your thighs parallel to the ground. A good office chair is another essential. Make sure it provides lumbar support and features arm rests so you body is properly supported. You might even want to invest in a standing desk converter or standalone standing desk so you can take breaks from sitting all day.

If you don’t have a separate room for your office, set up your office in a corner. Try to avoid working from your bed or your couch, which can put you in a distracted or sleepy state of mind.

Make a schedule

When one day bleeds into another, it can be difficult to stay motivated. Many office workers are used to a set schedule, making it easy to know when to take breaks and end the day. When you work from home, it’s easy to get wrapped up in work and work way over your allotted eight hours.

Instead, keep yourself on a set schedule. You can even use reminder apps that will nudge you to take breaks. It’s also a good idea to give yourself a hard stopping time. When 5pm rolls around, for example, you can make a mental note to close your laptop and mute your company chat. Unless there’s an emergency, there’s no reason why you need to be on your computer all night. There’s always tomorrow.

Get outside of your house and exercise

If you need a mental refresh, consider breaking up your day with a run, walk, or bike ride. These are great activities if you’re feeling run down or unfocused. Not only will exercise help you feel more awake, but it will also leave you feeling a little happier too thanks to all those exercise-induced endorphins.

Get noise-cancelling headphones

Maybe you have loud neighbors or maybe your kids won’t stop watching their favorite cartoons. Whatever the reason, your living space might not be acoustically ideal. To deal with any noises that affect your ability to concentrate, you might want to pick up a pair of over-the-ear, noise-cancelling headphones. With headphones, you can simply use the noise-cancelling feature without any music playing or put on some soothing, focus music so you can whip through your to-do list.

Reach out to coworkers and friends

If you’re dealing with lockdown by yourself, you might be starved for social interaction. After all, the only person you’re able to chat with around the water cooler might your cat or dog. So, to fight off feelings of isolation, consider reaching out to your coworkers and host a virtual happy hour. You can use that time to catch up, play virtual games, and see friendly faces. If you use a company messaging system, you can check in with coworkers throughout the day as well – to share memes or interesting articles relevant to your industry or interests.

Working from home: Keeping it real

Although working from home certainly has its benefits in terms of money saved on commuting and being able to work in your pajamas, it also has drawbacks. If you’re worried about your productivity, make sure that you focus your efforts around creating a space where you can concentrate despite the outside world. Even if you just set up a desk in a quiet corner, that can be enough to push you into the headspace you need to be productive. Take the time to get furniture that fits you and don’t forget to give yourself adequate mental breaks during the day. With these tips, you can enjoy working from home and creating a space to get all your tasks done on time.