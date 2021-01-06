5 Tips for Planning for Valentine’s Day

With the Holidays sneaking up on us, it might be easy to put future celebrations on the backburner. But, don’t sleep on the fact that you have a couple months until Valentine’s Day. It will be here sooner than you know it, and you don’t want to be without a plan. Now, don’t get us wrong, Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to break the bank, we know you have been saving, but it at least needs to be well thought out. So, start now! You (and your S.O.) will be glad you did.

1. Don’t wait until the last minute

Depending on when you are reading this, this tip may or may not apply to you. It sounds like a simple one, but trust us when we say, don’t wait until the last minute! You don’t want to be stuck with whatever is left over at the stores, or get into a predicament with delayed shipping. Getting a head start is always a good idea. Set a reminder on your phone for a month out, that way you are prepared well in advance! This way, if life catches up with you, or if you become distracted, you will already have your plan in place. It’s always better to be over-planning, than under-planning, trust us on this one.

2. Don’t forget the flowers

Everyone loves getting the gift of flowers. Even if they say they don’t need them, everyone feels good getting flowers! Well, ProFlowers has you covered when it comes to finding the perfect Valentine’s Day flowers. Of course, there are classic Valentine’s flower arrangements that ProFlowers has all ready for you, but if your S.O. is super particular, explore their website a bit. Their arrangements vary in size, cost, and flower choices, meaning they will have options perfect for your beau! Oh, did we mention they to all the hard work and they can even be delivered straight to their door? You would be silly not to buy from them!

3. Make it from the heart

This one should really go without saying, but reminders are always helpful, try your best to make your gift from the heart! How do you do that? Listen to your partner and see what they mention they need or want. It could be something simple like them mentioning they want a new bath towel, or wanting to try a new bottle of wine. It really can be as simple as hearing what they need, and fulfilling that request without being asked. A big mistake with this one is, most people forget what their S.O. said, and then they can’t deliver. Don’t let that be you! Start a note in your phone, or get a new notebook to be able to write down all this info in, that way you don’t get to the week before, and you just can’t remember what it is they wanted!

4. Don’t be afraid to ask for help

If you are just truly stumped on a gift to get them, because you used all your good ideas on previous Holidays, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Asking your S.O.s bestie, sister, or friendly confidant, will help you to get ideas on things they maybe haven’t told you about wanting. If it is something that they haven’t even mentioned to you yet, then it is guaranteed to be a great surprise gift for them!

5. Make it personalized

Now, this doesn’t mean you have to get them a gift with their name on it, (though if you do, go for something practical and cute), it just means that you want to get them a gift that is meant for them. Gifts with important dates on them, something that is their favorite color, or a gift that makes a great addition to something they already have (think a new phone case since they just got that new phone), make for amazing personalized gifts perfect for them!

Takeaways

When thinking about gift giving, don’t put too much stress on yourself. What your person really wants is your love and thoughtfulness, so you really can’t go wrong!