5 Things You Need to Know About PPC for Dentists

Navigating the world of pay-per-click (PPC) ads can be challenging for dental practices. With so many factors to consider when making PPC ads, it can seem overwhelming. However, dental PPC provides a lot of benefits for dentists, including the following:

Higher click-through rates

Increased website traffic

Generates conversions

Boosts competition

The key to successful dental PPC is carefully planning your campaign and continually testing and managing it for optimum ROI.

Here are five things that you need to know about PPC for dentists to ensure you implement the right PPC campaign.

Don’t Confuse PPC with SEO

Although PPC enhances your search engine optimization (SEO), you can’t substitute one with another. SEO optimizes your dental website to rank high on search engines, while PPC is paid advertising that places your ad directly in front of your target audience.

Furthermore, with SEO, you can’t pay a search engine to rank you on the first page of results whenever a user searches your keywords.

Research shows that running PPC ads alongside your SEO campaign drives traffic to your site and a user is more likely to view you when you show up in both organic and PPC listings.

PPC Marketing Gives Immediate Results

The beauty of dental PPC is that it’s a quick and effective way of generating traffic. For example, a new dental website can invest in PPC ads to gain much-needed traffic to their site. This way, more customers visit your landing page, generating conversions.

PPC for dental practices also allows you to analyze your results and how much you’re spending. You won’t have to guess how much every click is worth, what your ROI is, and how many leads you’ve got.

Hence, determining the success of your PPC ads is quick and efficient. For instance, if a $5 ad generates $300 worth of conversions, your PPC campaign is successful.

Use a Landing Page

A common mistake that people make when using PPC for their dental practice is using a home page instead of a landing page. Unfortunately, this increases the likelihood of your potential audience clicking away or not taking action.

Instead, send your customers to a custom landing page for the dental services you’re promoting. With a landing page, you can deliver exactly what your audience is searching for and provide a consistent experience.

For example, for a patient with a broken tooth, your landing pages should include a contact form that allows them to book an appointment. Remember, a landing page is your best bet at converting leads or sales.

Keyword Research Is Vital in PPC Marketing

PPC ads allow you to specify keywords that trigger your ad on search results when customers use them. Without keyword research, you may end up including keywords that don’t necessarily apply to your practice.

Hence, you pay a lot more money in clicks that don’t convert to sales. You should have a good sense of the terms your potential audience may enter when using search engines. From this, you can generate keywords that ensure you get clicks from customers that are more likely to convert.

Conversion Is More Important than Click-through Rates

A potential client clicked on your PPC ad. Now what? Click through rates only go as far as showing you your PPC ad is good. For a successful campaign, people need to buy your products or use your services.

Even when your click-through rates are lower than expected, if your conversion rates are above average, your PPC ads are doing great.

Understanding these things can set you up for success as you embark on your PPC dental journey.