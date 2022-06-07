5 Things To Consider About Relationship Compatibility

Ah, relationships. Wouldn’t it be great if you could find a cheat sheet that lets you know if you and that person you’re crushing on can work out in the end? With relationship astrology, or synastry, you can. Relationship astrology helps you understand the dynamics that come into play when two people get together, letting you suss out the similarities and differences between yourself and someone else.

Exploring your chart’s planets and houses, and how those line up with that special someone’s planets and houses, let you go into your relationship with better insight and understanding. Here are five things to consider when it comes to romantic compatibility.

The Elements and Signs

Generally, you’ll find compatibility between people who have complementary elements within their sun signs. Complimentary elements include fire and fire, fire and air, water and water, water and earth, and so on. Here’s quick primer on the elements and respective signs:

Fire: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Earth: Capricorn, Taurus, and Virgo.

Air: Gemini, Aquarius, and Libra.

Water: Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio.

Sun Sign

The date you’re born determines your sun sign. Your sun sign plays into your identity and sense of self. Use a Zodiac compatibility calculator for insight into whether two astrological signs are compatible in a relationship. Compatibility between sun signs is a good indicator of that general affinity, but at the same time, something a little bit different can often lead to intense attraction.

Moon Sign

Your moon sign governs inner, instinctive needs, so it also plays into relationship compatibility. The position of the moon at the exact time of your birth determines this sign. Compatibility between moon signs offers a real plus in any relationship, but it’s particularly important for those looking for committed relationships. Because moon signs determine how your needs should be met, you’ll want to find someone with a compatible moon sign if you’re seeking a long-term partnership.

Rising Sign (a.k.a. Ascendant)

Your ascendant is determined by the Zodiac sign that was rising on the eastern horizon at the time of your birth. It determines the first impression you give people and so can dictate initial attraction in relationships. As a result, you don’t need element compatibility here. Opposites, as they say, attract, and tension at the beginning can kick-start a passionate relationship.

Lunar Nodes

The last thing to consider when it comes to relationship compatibility isn’t technically classified as an astrological sign. However, this aspect plays a big role on your birth chart and should be considered when thinking about compatibility. Lunar nodes, which come from the precise positions of the moon and sun when you were born, are the points where the moon crosses the ecliptic. There are two lunar nodes, known as the southern node and northern node, which are always opposite as they sit on an axis. Conjunct, or overlapping, nodes bode well for paths crossing.

If you’re wondering about your compatibility with your current partner (or someone you have your eye on), look to astrological signs as a guide. Let the planets take the guesswork out of romantic compatibility for you.