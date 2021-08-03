5 Supplements To Keep You Healthy This Year

In addition to trying to make smart and intentional choices concerning your sleep patterns, activity level, and nutrition, healthy living can benefit from adding supplements. Supplements can assist with your overall health as well as target areas of your life that you are lacking in or would like to improve. Consider the following supplements to potentially help with all aspects of your life from your mindset to your exercise.

1. 5-HTP

Considered a natural alternative to doctor-prescribed antidepressants, 5-HTP, also known as 5-hydroxytryptophan, can be known to assist in regulating sleep and mood. This is because it is a derivative of tryptophan: a naturally occurring amino acid that is found in our body in small amounts. It is important to know that 5-HTP is a derivative of tryptophan because tryptophan is an antecedent to a key hormone associated with stabilizing your feelings of well-being and overall happiness called serotonin. In addition to potentially acting as a natural antidepressant, 5-HTP has also been linked with weight loss because of its ability to help reduce fat and carb absorption.

2. Protein Powder

Protein powder used to only be associated with bodybuilders and serious athletes, but this supplement can help any person stay physically healthy, build strength, make hormones and enzymes, repair tissue, and even lose weight. When comparing protein powders, the major distinction between them is dairy or non-dairy, which are easy to incorporate into milkshakes, smoothies, or baked goods. Both have their benefits and choosing between them can come down to personal preference. Lots of brands have both options for you to try such as Power Life supplements, which are offered in both Whey and Plant-based varieties. Protein is a building block of our bodies so it can be very important to get enough to lose weight, recover after exercise, and grow muscle. Lots of protein powders also include additional vitamins in their blends to increase your energy throughout workouts.

3. Turmeric Extract

A naturally occurring anti-inflammatory, curcumin, found in turmeric, offers a variety of benefits when added to your diet. Most popularly known for its potential ability to maintain joint health and assist with recovering from physical injury, curcumin can also help treat symptoms of diseases like Crohn’s disease that target digestive health, but also decrease gut discomfort in someone without such ailments. Also a powerful antioxidant, curcumin has been shown to slow symptoms of aging by boosting your hair, skin, and eye quality. Because curcumin is found in turmeric, it can be a very easy supplement to integrate into your diet because it is also known to taste great in savory and sweet foods.

4. Vitamin B-12

A specific selection from the many B vitamins that are important to our overall health, vitamin B-12 is known to boost your energy without the crash associated with caffeine. B-12 is typically found in meat, dairy, fish, and poultry and is integral to nerve function, cell metabolism, and red blood cell formation, therefore it can help prevent iron deficiency anemia. But why is it known for its ability to boost your energy levels? B-12, as well as B vitamins in general, makes the food you eat into usable energy by helping to extract its nutrients. To incorporate more B-12 into your diet, consider taking a pill or powder daily.

5. Ashwagandha

Acting as an anxiolytic, ashwagandha is found in an Indian root and is used to treat anxiety and stress. Cortisol, the hormone responsible for anxiety, can be reduced by the use of ashwagandha. Not only does ashwagandha help with mental health, but it has been shown to potentially help with your physical health as well. By increasing testosterone levels, and therefore, amplifying strength, speed, and endurance, this supplement can increase training capacity and muscle gains. Ashwagandha can be a great option for athletes and non-athletes alike with its ability to affect you mentally and physically.

While it is still important to make health-conscious decisions when choosing what food to eat or activities to partake in, supplements can be a very useful and even integral addition to a healthy life.