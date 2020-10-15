5 Passive Income Ideas to Bring You More Cash Flow

Generating passive income is the holy grail for those looking to escape their conventional job. Living the nine to five lifestyle can be fulfilling if your occupation is something you love. However, if you are even lukewarm about your vocation, a day job can be torture.

Creating income streams outside your job can be the start of your escape from the rat race. Passive income is the best way to get out of the traditional employment mold.

It’s important to understand that passive income isn’t always a ‘set it and forget it’ way of making money. Most passive income methods will require your oversight. To be clear, passive income is a way of creating wealth where you are not directly trading your time for money.

1. Affiliate Marketing

In case you are not familiar with affiliate marketing, it is the act of making a commission on the sales you generate for others’ products. For example, if you have a popular fishing website, you can display products from vendors that sell fishing poles and other related gear. For every sale, you get a predetermined commission.

In this example, your website works for you around the clock. People are free to visit your content and make purchases even while you sleep. This is the essence of passive income.

2. Become a Video Creator

YouTube is the second-largest search engine in the world. It is also the biggest online video platform. Thousands of content creators make a good living from making educational or entertaining videos.

Being a YouTuber can be lucrative if you can build a big enough following. Furthermore, keep in mind that other video platforms are gaining momentum in the video content space. New services like LBRY are blockchain-based platforms that reward creators in cryptocurrency.

3. Sell Photography

Stock photography is a useful service for online content creators. Website owners use stock images and videos to enrich their work. This presents a great opportunity for those willing to spend some time learning some basic photography.

Selling photography requires a small initial investment as you will need an appropriate camera. However, once you get past that hurdle, you have the potential to make money while exercising your creativity. With content creators always looking for unique images and stock videos for their posts, fresh photography is constantly in demand.

4. Invest Your Money

This one may seem a little obvious. However, with less than 55% of Americans investing their money in the stock market and a smaller percentage investing in other assets, it’s worthwhile to consider.

The key to making successful investments is doing your due diligence. Studying the different asset classes and understanding how compounding interest works can give you an overwhelming advantage. Depending on your risk profile, you can choose to invest in anything from penny stocks and cryptocurrency to bonds and treasuries.

5. Sell Online Courses

According to Kajabi, those that sell online courses are part of a market that will be “worth $325 billion by 2025.” That’s nothing to scoff at. Everyone has a skill or area in which they are proficient and selling courses on that skill can be the ultimate passive income opportunity.

Begin Your Passive Income Journey Today

Creating income streams that will give you personal freedom isn’t as hard as you think. The most important step is the first one. Decide to break free of the rat race and start generating passive income today.