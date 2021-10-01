5 Huge Gaming Industry Trends 2021-2025

The gaming industry has influenced the world in several ways. The industry has benefited from technology and the quest for the internet across the globe. Gaming is one of the popular hobbies that is embraced by many. The gaming market is estimated to hit $100.56 billion by 2024.

In 2021, VR gaming proved to be 20 times more interesting than traditional games. Giant companies such as Bigscreen VR and AltspaceVR have paced up into the future of virtual games more than we could expect. The gaming scene is in for significant changes in the next 4-5 years. Our expert Klara Czerwinska elaborates on the gaming industry trends 2021-2025.

Diversity in games

Earlier, games were meant for the male gender. Today things have changed, and the female gender has developed an interest in gaming. It is estimated that 46% of gamers in the world are females. The share is almost 50/50, and women will someday beat men in the gaming industry by the look of things.

Many casino operators realized the potential of women in the gaming industry. They have looked for alternative marketing methods such as good tone and famous female athletes to market their brand. It was realized that women spend most of their time on social media platforms, making them appropriate targets for gaming companies.

In addition, the gaming industry has motivated the female gender by having 21% of the employees being female.

Online gambling

Online casinos in Poland have undergone massive growth over the years. The development is a result of technology such as cryptocurrency that has enabled gamblers to gamble anonymously. Online gambling is among casino trends that have introduced convenience gaming as players require a phone and internet to access their favorite games.

Traveling to a land-based casino is a thing of the past in Poland. Many Poles have adopted the new norm to enjoy lucrative bonuses. Online casinos have helped many to play for free. It is now possible to practice various games and hone the skills required before staking their money. Today many engage in different competitions without leaving the house. Determining if a Polish online casino is worth your time is easy by checking reviews on casino online pl.

New PC gaming platforms

According to a report published by Newzoo, the PC gaming industry is estimated to be $35 billion. The GOG platform is an avenue for older video games. The GOG brand is among the few that offer The Witcher 3 and classics such as Heroes of Might and Magic.

The platform has risen to fame after selling games in DRM-free mode. However, Valve’s marketplace, Steam, is another dominating platform. About 47% of publishers put their games on Steam. Through Steam, players can browse, buy, review and play PC games in one place.

In addition, Epic Games has offered a sizable library of games in different genres, from strategy to RPG. Players can manage and launch games from inside of the platform.

Cloud gaming

Cloud gaming has significantly grown over the years due to its convenience and is among the trends in the gaming industry that we can see. It is now possible for a player to browse various titles and purchase a game instantly at the comfort of a couch.

The popular trend has solved many problems that caused mayhem. Earlier, Players had to download a game for hours and at times run out of device space. The downloading and opening issues are passed as gamers stream their favorite games in real-time. The new technology has also benefited publishers who can now monetize old games years after their release.

The Next Generation of Consoles

Gaming trends are associated with the next generation of consoles that launched Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The console war has continued for an extended period, and it is difficult to predict who will win. The two giants have determined the gaming trends over the years. Each console boasts unique features that give it an edge in the market.

The PS5 has a high-end SSD that has reduced load times compared to PS4. The upgrade has enabled developers to create more extensive and more detailed worlds. On the other hand, X box Series X has an intelligent Delivery feature that gives players a free Xbox Series X version of any Xbox One game they previously bought.

Gaming companies and online casinos have adopted various marketing strategies to conquer the Polish market. The above is the latest gaming trends that are expected to happen in 2021-2025 and beyond. Technology advancements have changed the way games are handled, enabling the industry to remain in motion.