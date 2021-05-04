5 Handy Tips to Win When Playing Slots

When playing online slots your main goal should be to have fun. However, you also want to win whenever you can and it is possible to pick up significant money when successful. You may believe it is mostly luck when playing online slots and there is nothing you can do to control what symbols appear on the reels. That is true but there are many things you can do to give yourself the best chance of winning. Below you will find five handy tips to win when playing slots.

Firstly, you must choose your slot carefully. All the most avid gamers will no doubt have their favourite online slot game but does it give you the best opportunity to win if you’re not simply playing for fun? Online slots come with different themes, colours, music, sounds, and features but they also come with different Return to Player rates. Known as RTP, the rate of an online slot game will give you a good indication of the house edge on that particular slot. It can pay to go for a game with a high RTP but even then, it does not guarantee you are going to win and each online slot comes with a random number generator, giving each spin of the reels, on every slot game, an equal chance of winning. You can easily find the RTP of any online slot machine by doing a quick online search.

Another great tip to win when playing slots is to try playing the games for free before using real money. Many online casinos now allow people the opportunity to play slot games for free and this gives you the perfect chance to try the game and see how it works. You should never start playing an online slot game without having at least tried the demo version of the game beforehand. You can learn a great deal from playing the slot over and over again, without the risk of losing any of your own money. Get used to the different features and how they work. You do not want to be close to winning a significant amount of money on a slot only to be surprised when a feature round begins and you have no idea of what is happening or what to do.

Before you begin playing online slots for real money, always check to see if there is a welcome bonus or ongoing promotion you can claim. One of the most popular online casino welcome bonuses involves free spins and they are easy to claim. They generally come along with a welcome bonus, usually a 100% matched bonus on your first deposit. Always read the terms and conditions when taking advantage of a casino bonus because you may have to deposit the maximum amount before you can claim the free spins but if you are intending to play at the online casino for some time, it is no issue. Having claimed the free spins, you can now use them to play online slot games and thanks to the random number generator, you have just as good a chance of winning as you would if you played using your own money. It is worth pointing out that some online casinos will allow you to use the free spins on the slot game of your choice whereas others will specify the slot.

One of the best tips to win when playing slots is to study the pay table. Every online slot game comes with its own unique pay table and this shows you what each of the different symbols will do during the game and also provides information regarding wilds, multipliers, and scatters. By studying the pay table, you will go into the game knowing exactly what each of the symbols is worth. This is crucial, especially when it comes to holding reels because you will know which ones to choose to give you the best opportunity of securing the biggest win. You do not want to spend your money on a slot game, believe you are lining up a big win only for it to be smaller than expected. Knowing what each symbol and feature is worth means you can play with confidence.

Finally, if you are looking for a bit of fun, with the possibility of winning but you are not a high roller, look for online slots with smaller jackpots. You will not win the mega jackpots that are available on other slots but by playing slots with smaller jackpots, you have a better chance of winning on a more regular basis. The online slots with huge progressive jackpots look exciting and are great at enticing you to play but the reality is you are unlikely to win. So, if you are looking for a bit of fun and want a good chance of winning, the best thing to do is play online slots with smaller jackpots.