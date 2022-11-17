5 Best Types of Advertising in a Digital World 

Advertising has rapidly transitioned away from traditional outbound avenues such as billboards, newspapers, magazines and radio to inbound avenues. Inbound advertising is primarily characterized by ads on the internet, yet web advertising isn’t nearly as explicit as conventional outbound ads. Latent inbound ads covertly tout the features and other selling points of products/services, gradually building momentum toward conversion.

Modern advertising also extends to additional channels beyond the web. Turn off the TV, shift away from social media, segue to Connected TV and you’ll find a litany of highly effective digital ads. However, Connected TV is still web-dependent as it requires an internet connection for access. Below, we provide a quick look at the five best types of advertising that have emerged as society has shifted from analog to digital technology.

1. Digital Advertising Through Streaming Services

Connected TV is gradually supplanting conventional cable TV as tech evolves, the web expands and consumers begin to recognize the merits of comparably affordable streaming video services. It is conceivable that streaming video services transmitted directly into living rooms through the web will eventually put cable TV out of business altogether. At the very least, Connected TV will spur the cable industry to transition away from expensive overarching packages and tiers with hundreds of channels to a-la-carte service.

Connected TV advertising is highly effective as it provides a golden opportunity for businesses to directly connect with members of a target audience tuning into specific programs. Such prospects are desirable as they’ve demonstrated a clear interest in the subject matter relevant to the advertiser or at least fit the criteria of the desired target demographic.

2. Display Advertising

Display advertising is similar to Connected TV ads and those featured on traditional TV in the sense that it has both a visual and audio component. Display ads are strategically positioned on the internet in the form of banners, videos, pop-ups and more.

The purpose of display advertising is to connect with the target clients through ads in a cost-efficient manner. As an example, display ads are placed on Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads and even Facebook, a platform with a historically high advertising return on investment.

3. Email Ads

There is a common misconception that the era of email ads has come to a snail’s pace or is even on the verge of ending. Email marketing is still highly effective when tailored to customer personas. Some businesses even go as far as personalizing email messages, oftentimes with email marketing software that auto-populates fields through a database of information.

Though some email subscribers immediately delete incoming messages from businesses, enough are willing to at least skim through newsletters and other messages sent by email. Email recipients are interested in learning about new products, services, discounts, special deals and other elements of value offerings.

4. Remarketing/Retargeting

Take a moment to consider the opportunity cost of investing in an inbound marketing strategy only for the majority of those who see the digital advertisements to forget about them and digress to another digital muse on the web. There is no sense investing time, money and effort in digital advertising if you let target clients slip through your metaphorical fingers after an initial connection.

Retargeting ads, also referred to as remarketing ads, are display ads that rely on cookies to deliver highly specific digital advertisements to target customers in accordance with online activity. E-commerce businesses that employ strategic remarketing succeed in bringing wayward targets back into the fold, often converting them into paying customers through a second attempt.

5. Native Ads

Native ads are characterized by partnerships with web-based publishers, generating online content relevant to a sector or niche yet not the business itself. The sponsored content is subsequently shared on the internet and social media. The aim of native ads is to create content that engages and provides utility yet is not perceived as an overt advertisement.

As an example, consider a sporting goods store that uses an online editorial to shine the spotlight on local youth sports leagues, highlighting how they create a more cohesive community. Such an editorial appears to be a genuine attempt to promote community unity yet is a latent form of advertising. As long as native ads feature a disclaimer stating they are sponsored by the business itself, they’ll be viewed in a neutral or even positive light. Native ads are effective as they communicate the business’s altruism, serve in the collective interest of the community and shine the spotlight on local success stories.