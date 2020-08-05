4 Unique Strategies for Sleeping Better

Sleep is the key to a healthy lifestyle. When you get your expert-recommended 8 hours of sleep, your body enters a state of active recovery that stabilizes your internal functions, repairs damaged muscles and tissues, and promotes essential development.

If you skimp on sleep, you may be doing a great disservice to your body. Tossing and turning every night, waking up at all hours, and struggling to doze off are all very normal problems average people face, but just as common an experience difficulty sleeping is, there are a multitude of

strategies you can try to improve your sleep quality.

One of the best things you can do for both your body and immune system is get a good night’s sleep. The more frequently you can squeeze in high-quality rest, the better off your physical and mental health. At the end of the day, you rely on your body to keep you strong, astute, and nimble; and with healthy eating, regular physical activity, and a perfected sleep schedule, you’re guaranteed a body that works for you rather than against you.

If you’re sick of not getting enough shut-eye or relying on caffeine to drive you through your days, it’s time to prioritize sleep as part of your lifestyle. Use these 5 sleep maintenance strategies to get on your pathway toward a steady sleep schedule.

#1: Try natural remedies

If you struggle with insomnia or persistent stressors that keep you awake at night, there are a number of natural treatments that are worth trying to help you relax and rest. Natural sleep-fixers do not harbor any harmful or unsafe substances and can be found in most local supermarkets or holistic product shops. No need for any prescriptions or any expensive splurging—these remedies are sure to problem-solve in an instant for a price you won’t believe.

CBD: Cannabidiol, or CBD, has a myriad of sleep benefits that a growing number of holistic consumers are becoming aware of. Try chewing CBD gummies before bed or applying CBD cream to soothe your skin and prepare your body for sleep.

Herbal teas: Chamomile, lemon balm, valerian root, lavender, and passionflower are all great herbal teas that can help provide a calming effect to your mind and body and prepare you for some much-needed shut-eye.

Essential oils: Diffusing essential oils can help promote improved sleep by reducing your anxiety levels. Lavender, jasmine, and vanilla are amazing essential oils to stock up on.

#2: Improve your sleep space

Your bedroom should be a sleep haven, and if you’re having difficulty catching Zs, it could be due to a poor sleep environment. Consider trading out sheer curtains for light-blocking drapes or furnishing your room with an air purifier or rotating fan. These little touches can make your bedroom more inviting and infinitely more comfortable.

#3: Meditate

Meditation is a centuries-old tradition that can be linked directly back to religious and spiritual rituals across the world. Through concentrating on consciousness, concepts, positions, and movement, meditative practices can offer outstanding mental clarity and physical relaxation.

While several people prefer to imagine meditation practices as a simple seated exercise, meditation can actually characterize a variety of divergent activities. Swimming, hiking, journaling, painting, and dancing are just a few amazing ways to get in touch with your inner self. And, by taking the time to ease your mind, you can better ensure that you’ll be able to get the high quality sleep you need once bedtime rolls around.

#4: Upgrade your bedding

Your bedding plays the same essential function as your mattress. When it comes to improving your bedding, you’ve got a few options to choose from. From swapping out a cheap pillow for a luxury memory foam model to trading jersey sheets for high thread count satin sheets and every other option in between, your bedding is one of the easiest spaces to revamp.

Wrapping up

Getting enough sleep may be a struggle, but it doesn’t have to be. Long, demanding hours at work and loud neighbors may be to blame for your constantly struggling sleep schedule, but with these tips in mind, you’ll be able to end up on top. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments below!