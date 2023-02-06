4 Tips To Keep Your iPhone Secure, And How To Find Your Lost Phone

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, and iPhones are no exception. They’re also expensive. This is why why we need to keep them safe, and the data we store on the safe. So, we have compiled a list of iPhone security tips to prevent any hackers and accidents.

4 ways to keep your iPhone secure

Use a Passcode or Touch ID

The first line of defense against theft or unauthorized access to your iPhone is to set a passcode. This is a simple 4- or 6-digit code that you need to enter every time you want to unlock your phone. If you prefer, you can also use Touch ID, which is a biometric fingerprint sensor. This means that if someone finds your phone on a bus, they cannot use it.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security to your iPhone. When you enable 2FA, you need to enter both your password and a code sent to your phone via text or generated by an app, such as Google Authenticator.

To enable 2FA, go to the “Settings” app, select “Your Name,” then “Password & Security” and then “Two-Factor Authentication”.



Keeping your iPhone’s software up-to-date is essential to ensure that it is protected against any known vulnerabilities. New viruses require new defenses, which are released in updates.



To check for updates, go to the “Settings” app, select “General,” then “Software Update.” If there is an update available, follow the instructions to download and install it.



Use a VPN

Public Wi-Fi is convenient, but it can also be a security risk. When you connect to public Wi-Fi, your data is transmitted over the network, making it vulnerable to interception. To protect your iPhone when using public Wi-Fi, make sure to use a virtual private network (VPN).



A VPN encrypts your data and keeps it private, even when you’re connected to a public network. Avoid using free VPNs as they’re often slow and could potentially sell your data.



How To Find Your Lost Phone

Losing your iPhone can be a frustrating and stressful experience. But with a few simple steps, you can quickly locate your phone and get it back in your hands. Here’s how:



Use Find My iPhone

Find My iPhone is a built-in feature of the iPhone that lets you locate your phone when it’s lost. To use it, you need to have the “Find My iPhone” feature enabled on your phone. To check if it’s enabled, go to the “Settings” app, select “Your Name,” then “iCloud” and then “Find My iPhone”. Further instructions can be found here.



Once you’ve confirmed that Find My iPhone is enabled, you can use another device, such as a computer, to log into iCloud.com and see the location of your lost phone on a map.



Make Your Phone Play a Sound

If your phone is lost somewhere in your home, you can make it play a loud sound to help you locate it. To do this, log into iCloud.com and select “Find My iPhone.” Click on the “Play Sound” button to make your phone emit a loud sound, even if it’s in silent mode.



Final Word

In conclusion, taking steps to keep your iPhone secure and knowing how to locate it if it’s lost will give you peace of mind and help you protect your valuable investment. Furthermore, consider that losing your phone is also a risk (even if it’s just to your wallet), so it’s wise to know about how to find it remotely.