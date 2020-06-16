4 Signs You’re Ready to Move into Your Forever Home

A starter home is exactly what it sounds like—a home you start your life in. But starter homes are meant to be temporary as you continue to grow and get ready to settle down permanently. Knowing when it’s time to move into your forever home is a big question for many homeowners. Is it a smart financial decision? Or do you just not like the current place you’re living? Whatever the case may be, it’s important you don’t jump the gun and buy a new home on a whim. Instead, take a look at these four signs that show you’re actually ready to move into your forever home.

1. You’re outgrowing your current home

Most starter homes are relatively smaller in size, with only one or two bedrooms and limited living space and storage. If you and your partner are ready to start raising a family, or if you simply need more space, it’s a telltale sign you need to move into a larger home. No one wants to be bumping into each other trying to get from room to room, and

Privacy is another issue many family members are going to be concerned about, which means you should keep in mind how big you expect your family to grow. For example, if you’re looking to have two children, find a three or four-bedroom home that can provide a private living space to each member of your family.

As you search for a new home, also make sure to make some quick and easy home improvements to your current home, such as repainting the walls, adding new light fixtures, and sprucing up your landscaping. Doing so can help raise your property value and get more money to put toward your new home.

Buying a new home can be fairly pricey. However, if you anticipate it being your forever home, it’s a worthwhile investment. It’s best to work with a financial expert, such as an accountant, to help you determine the best financing options for your new home, such as taking out a mortgage.

2. You’re nearing retirement

Your golden years are meant to be stress-free and relaxing. If you’re nearing retirement, you may want to consider moving. Why? Because the home you lived in to raise your family may be too large now for your personal needs. With your children grown up and out of the house, you most likely won’t need four bedrooms, which can be costly in terms of heating and air conditioning, along with property taxes.

For example, if you’re living in the Beaver State, you may want to consider an Oregon reverse mortgage. This can free up cash flow and give you money to put toward a new home. Or, you can work with a realtor to sell your home and downsize at an affordable cost. It’s always best to research all of your financial options before taking the plunge.

3. You’ve mastered the art of homeownership

Being a homeowner is hard. You need to understand property taxes, learn how to unclog drains, and make smart lifestyle choices to keep your utility bill at bay. Most starter homes are either condos or townhomes because they’re more affordable, are often gated for security, and have a maintenance crew take care of the grounds, roof, and siding.

Once it’s time for you to make the jump to a single-family home, you should have the homeowner basics down. However, you’re going to have more responsibilities on your plate, such as mowing the lawn, finding a contractor to repair a leaky roof, fixing a broken air conditioner, and shoveling your driveway. Make sure you’re confident you have the time and capabilities of handling these tasks before moving into your forever home.

4. You know what your future holds

When searching for a forever home, it’s important you know what your future holds. Typically, you should plan to live in a home for at least five years. When it comes to forever homes, this time period is much longer. To determine what your future holds, ask yourself important questions, such as:

Do I plan on staying at my current job for the bulk of my career?

Is my current job stable?

Do I want my children to attend the public schools in the area?

Can I picture myself living here for the next 20+ years?

If you answer yes to these questions, you may be ready to move into your forever home!

Wrapping up

Moving into your forever home is an exciting experience for all. With these four signs on whether you’re ready to make your final move, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you made the right choice.