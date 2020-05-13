4 Games to Keep You Sane During the Lockdown

If you’re like us, chances are the COVID-19 pandemic has got you locked down, sitting at home and sheltering in place. While some may be going crazy being cooped all day, gamers and introverts all over are rejoicing at the opportunity that we’ve all been given to stay home all day by ourselves.

Given that most of our time is consumed with work and socializing, this extended lockdown is the perfect chance to catch up on some serious gaming. After all, there’s only so much TV that you can watch before going crazy.

So, with the help of our team of resident gamers, here’s a selection of games that we’ve locked ourselves in with these past few weeks. And if you don’t exactly have a top-of-the-line gaming rig, fret not as these games won’t melt your PC.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Okay, okay – on paper, Euro Truck Simulator 2 or ETS 2 may not seem to be the most exciting of games. As a truck driver, your job is to deliver goods from one point to another all across Europe.

Thanks to a steady stream of updates and DLCs released by the team at SCS Software, ETS 2 has slowly but steadily developed a cult-following on the international scene.

This writer for one remembers hauling heavy equipment in his rig from Aberdeen, Scotland to the very heart of the Italian industrial heartland in Milan. With clean, sharp graphics and plenty of options to customize your rig, ETS 2 is an unexpectedly engrossing game that draws you in with its unique charm.

Whether it’s lush countryside meadows or city streets, you can guarantee that your skills will be put to the absolute test. From London to Istanbul and Milan to Rotterdam, you’ll spend hours travelling the highways and backroads of Europe hauling freight.

For all you All-American truckers, you can also check out SCS’s other offering; American Truck Simulator offers more of the same trucking fun, with the exception that you’ll be hauling goods all over America.

Black Mesa

If you’re looking for something a bit more action-orientated to get you through the Corona lockdown and are a fan of shooters, Black Mesa may be just what the doctor ordered.

Older games would most likely have fond memories of the first-person shooter Half-Life that puts you into the shoes of one of gaming greatest protagonists; Gordon Freeman. Without giving away too much, Black Mesa is a loving ode to the revolutionary FPS that changed it all.

Crafted entirely by a dedicated team of fans known as the Crowbar Collective, Black Mesa is the ultimate reimagining of Half-Life and if you’re looking to get into the franchise, this game is exactly it.

With excellent production quality and polished to perfection, Black Mesa runs on the source engine and won’t be too demanding on the lower-end PCs. Combining elements of action, horror and sci-fi, Black Mesa is sure to keep you entertained throughout this lockdown.

StarCraft Remastered

Remasters have been getting plenty of attention in recent times and who can actually blame game developers?

Nostalgia is a powerful thing and there are plenty of gamers out there who’d love to relieve the good, old days when things were simpler. If you’re an OG strategy fan, you’ve most likely played StarCraft and its more popular expansion StarCraft: Brood War.

Relieve the awesome days of Zergling rushes, Reaver drops and massed marines and siege tanks with StarCraft: Remastered. Refreshed for a new generation of gamers in glorious HD, crush your friends in online matches or play through the awesome campaign.

The best part of it all? You don’t need to own a high-powered rig to play StarCraft: Remastered which makes it really easy to pick up.

Stardew Valley

Charming. Addictive. Extremely fun. Wholesome.

Stardew Valley transports you to the 16-bit world of Stardew Valley where you step into the boots of a young farmer looking for a fresh start in a small town. You’ll till the land, plant crops and collect your harvest whilst exploring the wilderness around you.

Get married, start a family, go fishing, explore caves and craft all of the tools you’ll need to make a new life for yourself. Absolutely packed with content and more than a little addictive, you’ll spend hours building the perfect farm.

With a magical soundtrack composed by one-man studio Eric “Concerned Ape” Barone, Stardew Valley is the country-life simulator that we never knew we needed in our lives.

Despite the dark days that may be ahead of us, there’s always time to have fun. Take care of yourselves and keep your spirits up. Before you know it, this pandemic will just be another bad memory.