3 Top Styles And Colors of Designer Prom Gowns Trending This Year

Every year, thousands of girls look forward to attending the prom in their best attires. The recent collection of designer prom dresses that have stocked up the shelves of online boutiques is offering a wide range of options for all the voguish ladies out there. Whether your style is simple or grand, with the prom gown 2020 selection has it all.

For a dazzling attire, choose from the Jovani, Sherri Hill, Cinderella Divine and similar other designer collections offering silver prom dresses, gold prom dress, fully-sequined green prom dresses, orange prom dresses, yellow prom dresses and many more. A good number of chic items are also available such as the white prom dress, blue prom dresses, black prom dresses and red prom dresses featuring both vintage and contemporary designs.

Here are some of the most loved designer picks from the prom dresses 2020 collection-

1. Golden A-Line Prom Gowns with Train Finish



There is nothing more gorgeous than the different shades of gold. Check out these amazing prom gowns from Tarik Ediz, Gatti Nolli Couture and Cinderella Divine that will definitely help to jazz up your attire for the special evening. While the golden yellow gowns having plunging V neck lined fitted bodice, give out a shimmering effect with the sparkles, glitter and bead embellishments, the rose gold prom dress is a slightly different sophisticated number with a folded sweetheart neckline and a high-slit skirt. All the gowns end in an A-line skirt with a sweep train.

2. Blush Pink Prom Dresses with Sweetheart Necklines





Try these voguish pink prom gowns by Madison James, Jovani and Sherri Hill if you’re going for an elegant look. Having a fitted bodice featuring sexy sweetheart necklines, the dresses cascade along your natural waistline to end in a floor-length flaring skirt with sweep train. The fine embroidery on the bodice with beads and applique deserves special mention.

3. Floral Lace Embroidered Tarik Ediz Gowns





Looking for a bit of a vintage style? In that case, there is nothing better than lace. These Tarik Ediz dresses are the best combination of vintage and modern. Having an adornment of floral lace appliques, the gowns feature a fitted style that can showcase your curves perfectly, with a subtle flare at the bottom. Check out the Tarik Ediz prom collection to view more colourful options with the same designs. Make the most of your prom night in these magnificent designer ensembles.