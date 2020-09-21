3 Pros and Cons Of Using Uninterruptible Power Supply

Power outages are more common than we’d like to admit. Organizations and users are equally impacted by frequent power failures and often rely on temporary alternatives during the periods of interruption. This where an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) comes in.

An uninterruptible power supply system offers a simple solution – a battery box that carries enough capacity to keep your devices running from minutes to a couple of hours. This extra time can help you keep your internet active during power outages or give you that extra five minutes to save your work before your computer shuts down.

Apart from these essential functions, a UPS also works as a surge protector that protects your equipment by shock-proofing it against temporary spikes in voltage that can damage your computer power supplies. They are immensely helpful in providing extra uptime and peace of mind that your equipment will be safe.

In this article, we will look at some common pros and cons of an Uninterrupted Power Supply to help you choose the right one as per your needs.

What Are The Pros Of Using Uninterrupted Power Supply?

Here are some of the key benefits:

Maintenance Of Power

The most prominent benefit of investing in an uninterruptible power supply system is the maintenance of power to all computer and electric systems in case of a power outage.

Continuous Operations

The other primary feature and benefit of UPS power supply is the continuity of operations. When you plug the UPS system into an AC wall outlet, it preserves the battery during regular operation.

In an event when the UPS detects loss of external power, it automatically switches from wall power to AC power provided by UPS power supply through its batteries. By switching to battery power, the UPS helps in preventing brief power malfunctions by resetting the equipment. Moreover, in the case of a longer outage, it gives users a chance to shut down their devices in a safe manner.

Surge protection

Another crucial benefit of an uninterruptible power supply system is surge protection. The UPS is built in such a way that it continuously observes the incoming voltage to detect surges and outages.

So, if UPS recognizes one of these harmful conditions, the power supply would switch to AC power, preventing the surge from reaching the devices and causing any damage. When the spike is gone, the UPS device reconnects to the wall outlet.

Probable Cons Of Using Uninterruptible Power Supply

Besides the benefits mentioned above, here are some of the probable disadvantages of using a UPS that can be avoided with better management.

Expensive Start-Up Cost

UPS power supply setup can cost huge amounts of money, depending upon its scale. However, even a single UPS device for a home can cost thousands of dollars, depending on the size and technical requirements. Additionally, all these installations require an additional infrastructural setup that can bump up the overall start-up cost significantly.

Infrastructure

While the home UPS does not need more than a standard surge protector, the larger corporate UPS devices attract infrastructural costs. Moreover, these UPS devices require special ventilation care as well as a trained technician to attach numerous batteries to the existing wiring system.

High Consumption Of Energy

In order to keep the UPS batteries running, the uninterruptible power supply needs to consume more power than required by the attached devices. All of this results in high energy consumption that adds on to the total cost of using UPS.

Despite all this, every business is advised to invest in a UPS to avoid any risk of disruption in case of a power outage. Considering the high costs of downtime and its effect on service delivery, UPS appears to be a sound investment.

You can easily buy UPS power supply from a reliable service provider specialized in computer and networking equipment. And for guidance, you can consult a licensed electrical professional.