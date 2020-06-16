3 At-Home Hobbies to Start Right Now

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing millions of people across the world to quarantine at home, you may be feeling the effects of cabin fever. After a while, your regular routine may seem unfulfilling, leading you to look for a new hobby or activity to help pass the time and try something new. If you’re looking to branch out, you’re in the right place. Below, we’re going to cover three at-home hobbies you can start right now to have fun and embark on a new journey.

1. Playing video games

Video games are a great way to escape reality and enter a new world filled with challenges, stories, and even combat. Not only are video games fun and a great pastime, but they have many proven benefits, such as:

Improving coordination

Improving problem-solving skills

Enhancing multi-tasking skills

Improving social skills

Enhances memory

Improving attention and concentration.

As you can see, video games are an excellent brain booster. They help you think critically to make thoughtful decisions to win the game. There are a variety of video game consoles you can purchase to play online games, such as an Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, and smartphone. Some popular video game categories include:

Action games , such as Call of Duty and Halo

Adventure games , such as Minecraft and God of War

Role-playing games , such as World of Warcraft and Skyrim

Strategy games , such as Clash of Clans and Civilization

Sports games , such as Madden NFL and FIFA

There are endless amounts of video games you can choose from to start playing right now. The ones you pick depend on your interests. Are you a huge sports fan and wish you could score the winning touchdown against your biggest rival? Playing Madden NFL online with friends can help fulfill this fantasy. Or, are you more into action games that involve strategy and critical thinking? Call of Duty and Minecraft are two popular choices.

2. Learning magic

If you’re looking to take time away from the screen, one fun and undermined hobby is magic. Magic is a thrilling and exciting hobby that allows you to think critically and bring joy to others by creating illusions and other mind tricks. You can easily learn magic online for free by going to YouTube and watching famous magicians give tutorials for a variety of tricks.

Over time, you’ll be able to learn the ins and outs of using a deck of playing cards to perform magic. Once you become a master, you can test out your skills on your friends and family. This is a great way to build self-confidence and social skills, and once you perfect your tricks, you can start performing magic tricks in public! Many famous magicians, such as America’s Got Talent superstars Mat Franco, The Clairvoyants, and Shin Lim, started from humble backgrounds practicing magic in their basements. Who knows—maybe you can become the next million-dollar winner!

3. Starting a blog

Another creative hobby you can start right at home is a blog. If you have a passion, whether it be fashion, cooking, or playing video games, you can share it with the rest of the world in the form of a blog. There are many content management systems, such as WordPress and Wix, that make it easy to design and run your own website. Or, if you’re serious about this new endeavor, you can hire a web developer to create the website for you.

Once your website is up and running, you can show live streams of your video games and offer tips and tricks, post your very own homemade recipes, or provide outfit tips if you’re into fashion. As you continue to grow your blog, make sure to post content frequently to keep your readers engaged and coming back for more. After a while, you may even be able to bring in money through the form of ads and affiliate links, making this a lucrative hobby.

Wrapping up

These three at-home hobbies merely scratch the surface of what you can do to pass your time and try something new. When it comes to finding the perfect hobby for you, think about your passions and interests and go from there.