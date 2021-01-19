2021 Budgeted Home Improvement

If you own a home, you don’t need anyone telling you what a money pit they can be. If it isn’t the AC, it’s the fridge, if it isn’t the fridge it’s the microwave, and if it isn’t any of those things, you’ll need a roof. The list could literally go on and on. That being said, you have to think of the entire situation as an investment because that’s virtually what it is. Just hit the net and go look at home or rental prices and you’ll be glad you own your own home. And, this is not to even mention all the scrutiny you’ll face when trying to rent or secure a loan. When all said and done, you’ll be glad you own a home. Plus, you can always flip it.

With just a little bit of budgeted planning, tools, and know-how, you can turn your home into a money-making machine. Of course, in order to do so, you have to know exactly how to home improvement on a budget. In addition to this, you’ll likely have to know how to use some of those tools yourself. You can’t hire everyone to do everything for you and expect to make a profit.

Revamp That Kitchen

The kitchen is without a doubt one of the most scrutinized rooms in a home. This is because it is one of the most used rooms. Not only will your family spend a good portion of time in here, but this is where most of your expensive appliances will be. The stove, the fridge, the dishwasher, and whatever else you have food-wise will likely be located in this very room. It’ll be one of the first places that potential buyers go to. If you want to revamp it without spending a fortune, consider painting or varnishing the cabinets. While there are tons of sanding and painting kits available for your cabinets, you likely won’t need these.

Most of the time, these kits are for cabinets that are deeply scarred, stained, and greased. While proper resurfacing is crucial to obtaining a great-looking kitchen, you won’t have to spend hundreds of wasted dollars on a kitchen cabinet kit. When finished, throw in some drawer liners and new hardware and you’ll do wonders for the entire room. It’ll look like a completely new place. You probably won’t even recognize it yourself.

Window Trim

The eyes of your home or the eyes into your home. That’s exactly what the windows are, but that doesn’t mean you want everyone gazing in all the time. And while blinds will correct this issue, they won’t do much for looks. They will improve the area, but as far as the look of the windows goes, it won’t improve them much. For this project, you won’t need any fancy tools or hardware. You don’t even need any serious carpentry skills. You can buy trim with the angles already cut in and all you’ll have to do is put them in place and cut them to the proper length.

The bathroom is another room in the home that is usually visited right away by potential prospects. This is because it is exposed to moisture and there is so much that can go wrong in here. Updating the bathroom vanity with concrete fixtures and a new countertop will do wonders. With some proper measuring and careful searching, you likely won't even have to worry about making any cuts. Most countertops are designed with universal lengths and designs. Measure twice and choose one that fits! The fixtures might be a different story, but they really are pretty self-explanatory.

Just make sure you always double-check for leaks when you are done because that’s the last thing anyone wants or needs.

Wood Accents To The Furniture

Not says deal like a pre-furnished home. The trick is, making the new homeowners want the existing furniture. This might be harder than one would imagine, depending on the current condition of the furniture. You’d really be wowed and surprised at how big of a difference a few wooden accents can make. You can even apply some of these to existing cabinets and turn a regular, old cabinet into something that looks modern and feels upscale. Just try it in the bedroom first. That’ll give you the chance to experiment in a room that you can hide mistakes or unwanted decisions if something goes wrong.