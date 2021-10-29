15 Smart Sofa Ideas for Bedrooms

If you love lounging in your bedroom, getting a sofa is the way to go. Putting a couch in your most private space gives you a comfortable nook to read your favorite book, have your coffee, and sit back and relax. Your bedroom sofa can also be a great place to provide seating space for family members during intimate bonding moments.

Here are some beautiful sofa ideas you can take inspiration from for your bedroom.

1. Patterned armless wingback chair

This slim and trendy patterned wingback chair is excellent for small spaces. It’s not too bulky, and its armless form creates a continuity that does not make the room look cramped. It matches perfectly with the chest drawer, too. This couch is just the perfect solution to add stylish seating to your tiny room.

2. Tufted sofa bench

As it matches the headboard, this tufted sofa bench makes a stylish and comfortable place to sit and help you dress up or settle down for the day. This bedroom bench is also functional and thin, making it a great piece of furniture to put at the end of your bed, especially when the area is narrow.

3. Ottoman bench

This ottoman bench suits the look of a cozy bedroom. Notice its color that matches one side of the wall and the color motif of the room. The low height of the ottoman gives a pleasing and comfortable continuity from the rug to the bed, along with the flowing faux fur throw. You may also want to get a storage ottoman to keep your spare pillows and throw blankets.

4. A pair of modern armchairs

A couple would love this sofa idea in their bedroom. Great for conversations and coffee or keeping warm in front of a fireplace, the individual seats can give you a personal space to lounge and relax.

5. Chaise lounge

As they say, use your bed only for sleeping. This way, you can easily fall asleep and have a good night’s rest. For taking naps, reading books, or simply relaxing, you can do it in your chaise lounge. This sofa is perfect for lounging anytime during the day. If you are a mom currently nursing your baby, this would also be a piece of excellent and comfortable furniture to use.

6. Patterned loveseat

This quaint 2-seater sofa or loveseat works well for a crafty, artful room, with patterned upholstery adding life to the room. Loveseats also come in different styles and materials to match your space, be it traditional, minimalist, maximalist, industrial, rustic, and more.

7. Right-arm modular loveseat

A modular sofa makes a functional and versatile furniture solution for many homes. This modular loveseat, for instance, is not only perfect for your living room but also for your bedroom to lounge in. You can add another piece of the module anytime you want to. You can also quickly move the sofa anywhere, like in your room corner, at the foot of your bed, by an empty wall, and by your bedroom window.

8. Divan

A divan is an excellent piece of furniture you can lean by your bed end like the ottoman or sofa bench. But, it has a bonus: it can double as a sleeping sofa. So if you have a child who occasionally wants to sleep in your bedroom, this can turn into an instant bed. Or, if you have a pet, you can also train it to climb up and sleep on your divan sofa instead of your bed.

9. Curved back lounge chair

What’s not to love about a curved back lounge chair positioned at your bedside by the window? Its shape provides comfortable back support, perfect for lounging in your room. The chair’s look also creates a bold statement, adding charm to an unused space between the window and your bed. Of course, you can also position your couch next to a side table for better functionality.

10. Wooden rocking chair

Combine style, functionality, and wellness with this wooden rocking chair in a simple yet charming bedroom. Yes, I say wellness. Did you know that sitting on a rocking chair is good for your health? Aside from being relaxing and stress-relieving, rocking also helps you deal with health issues including dementia, surgery recovery, vertigo, labor pain, mobility issues, and more. So if you or someone in your family have any of the conditions above, I recommend you get a rocking chair.

11. Oversized English sofa

Get all cozy in your bedroom with an oversized English sofa. The couch, also known as the English rolled arm sofa, features a high back and a low rolled arm. This large version is perfect bedroom furniture to relax and unwind. The patterned fabric also adds charm to a whimsical bedroom.

12. Dainty daybed

A day bed is an excellent bedroom sofa that can double as a bed. You can have it in your primary bedroom, especially when your child occasionally wants to sleep or lounge with you in your room. This piece of furniture is also perfect for a nursery room.

13. Accent chair with ottoman

Speaking of nurseries, you can also use an accent chair and an ottoman to make the room more comfortable for you and your baby. It is an excellent spot to relax with your little one and take your naps in the room between feedings, diaper changes, and putting the baby to sleep. Plus, it adds to the charm of your nursery.

14. Rustic wooden chair

Add a rustic touch to your country-style bedroom with a white wooden accent chair. Throw in a wide back pillow for a more comfortable and appealing chair.

15. Sofa bed

If you want a practical and functional bedroom sofa solution, get a sofa bed. You can comfortably place it parallel to your bed so that it can open up to sleeping space when you need it. This convertible sofa is an excellent piece of furniture if you have a small or single-bedroom apartment and will be expecting occasional guests sleeping over.

Choosing the right sofa

Beyond style, choosing the right sofa for your room depends on your room space. You need to ensure that there is enough space to walk around. You might also want to consider the location where you will put your sofa. For instance, a corner couch, an l-shaped sofa, or a chaise lounge would be perfect for corners. Benches, storage ottomans, and loveseats, on the other hand, would look great at the foot of your bed. Finally, don’t forget about your needs. Functionality should be your top concern when choosing the right sofa for your bedroom.