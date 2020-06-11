11 Free YouTube to MP3 Converter You Need to Know 2020

In this article I am going to show you how easy it is to be able to download Youtube music or videos in MP4 format, for which we are going to use a series of converters from Youtube to Mp3, and all without having to install any program on your computer or mobile device.

At the beginning of the article you will find a trick so that you can download music and videos from youtube in less than 10 seconds, for this I have recorded a small video where I show you how to do it. Too easy!!!

Before starting you have to know that not all the videos and audios that are published on Youtube have the same visual and sound quality, keep this in mind when downloading so that you can obtain the best possible quality.

Trick: How to convert YouTube to MP3 in a few seconds

There is a very simple way to convert YouTube to MP3 and everything is done in less than 10 seconds:

Open the youtube video that you want to download in free mp3 converter .

Add the word “to” just after the word youtube.

Choose the format in which you want to download the Mp3 or Mp4 file.

And ready you already have a super-fast way to download music and audio from YouTube and without using programs.

Wondershare UniConverter

Wondershare UniConverterallows you to download YouTube videos in mp3 format, quickly and easily, no installation or registration is necessary, all you have to do is search or copy directly the URL you want in the field above.

Wondershare UniConverterconverts the video and downloads it at the same time, there is no delay during this process.

Download high quality mp3 audio as possible based on the downloaded video 320 kbps most of the time.

YouTube to MP3 FLVTO converter

Download videos in mp3 files in 30 seconds. Easy, fast and totally free! It is a good tool that allows you to enrich your musical experience and expand your multimedia library in a few clicks.

You can convert music found on video hosting websites like YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Metacafe and Facebook.

It also has an extension to install in your Google browser, both for PC and Mac.

2.- YouTube to MP3 Converter OnlineVideoConverter

Download YouTube music in high quality with our YouTube to MP3 Converter. Convert videos quickly. Simple, effective and free!

Characteristics:

Fully compatible with the latest web browsers.

Super-fast conversions.

No registration required.

Supports links from most video websites.

No limit of conversions or downloads.

No need to install or download any software.

3.- YouTube to MP3 Converter

Download YouTube videos and convert them to high quality MP3 files. Convert all YouTube videos to MP3 in seconds. Download online, fast, simple and FREE!

Characteristics:

Compatible with all platforms.

Quick and easy conversion.

Supports all file formats.

Upload your videos or audios to the cloud.

4.- Youtube Mp3 Converter 2Conv

Enjoy our 2 conv – YouTube downloader service totally free and without registration.

Convert music in just a few seconds! It supports almost all kinds of audio or video formats

Compatible with all browsers today. Download YouTube videos for free and in complete safety!

It supports multiple video hosting websites and can be used to convert things not only into music files but also into video files.

5.- Converto.io – convert YouTube videos to MP3 and MP4 online

The easiest way to convert any YouTube video to MP3 and MP4. A great YouTube to MP3 and MP4 converter and downloader.

6.- FLV2MP3

With FLV2MP3 you can easily convert your YouTube videos to MP3, MP4 and AVI.

You can use it with your PC, Mac, Linux as well as your mobile device.

7.- ListenVID

Convert your YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Facebook, Metacafe, VK, SoundCloud, Instagram, and Vevo videos to webm, mp4, mp3, aac, m4a, f4v, or 3gp.

All video to mp3 conversions at 320 kbps, 256 kbps and 128 kbps. The fastest conversion at 320 kbps mp3.

This downloader will allow you to convert YouTube to MP3 that you can edit, cut and rename the converted videos.

8.- TheYouMp3

What is TheYouMP3?

TheYouMP3 is an online service, which allows you to convert your favorite YouTube videos to MP3 in high quality.

It is really quite simple to use too. Just enter the YouTube URL of your favorite video and our converter will provide you with a link to download the file, it’s that simple.

What are you waiting to try it?

9.- Download Free Youtube Music

How to download music from Youtube?

With the YouTube to MP3 converter you can download YouTube music in MP3 format.

In order to download your favorite song, you will have to go to YouTube, search for the video whose audio you want to download, copy the URL and use this tool. The Youtube to MP3 converter will allow you to download songs.

10.- Youtube Audio

YouTube Audio is a very simple mechanism for converting videos to mp3.

No registration is necessary, all you need is the YouTube URL. Once the video address is entered, we will convert its audio into an .mp3 file which you can start downloading immediately.

You don’t need to have anything installed on your computer or mobile device.

You can use it with your Mac, the Linux PC, or even an iPhone. All conversions are performed in high-quality mode of at least 128 kbit / s.

It is a totally free service and in a few minutes you can get the mp3 audio from the Youtube video.

11.- Green mp3

Green Mp3 converts and downloads your favorite songs from Youtube to mp3 in a few seconds.

You don’t need to install any software to use this free online conversion tool.

12.- YTmp3.com: YouTube to mp3 converter

Convert your favorite YouTube videos to mp3 and download them for free! No registration required.