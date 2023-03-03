10 Famous Hollywood Celebrities who Love Playing eSports Games

Despite their busy schedules on-screen and off-screen, many Hollywood celebrities still create time to try out popular video games such as CS: GO, Valorant, Call of Duty, and League of Legends, among others.

Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Mila Kunis, and Eminem are among the top celebrities who have an attachment to their video games. Below are some of the Hollywood celebrities who enjoy playing esports games.

Soulja Boy

Best known for his hit songs, ‘Crank That’ and ‘Bust It Down,’ American rapper Soulja Boy is among the diehard fans of the Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) video game. The rapper and music producer is among several Hollywood celebrities who have tried their hands on all the latest esports games in the industry.

Soulja Boy is an avid gamer whose interests have not only included CS: GO, but he has also been playing Call of Duty, Valorant, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and a host of other online video games.

Snoop Dogg

The renowned rapper Snoop Dogg has had an eye on the esports industry, including recently officially becoming a member of FaZe Clan.

The hip-hop celebrity has also been an enthusiast of the Call of Duty game. His voice was extensively used in the Call of Duty’s Ghosts multiplayer.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is among the celebrities who have wholly embraced the esports craze. The pop singer has in the past admitted in a tweet to be a fan of the League of Legends game, with Teemo being his preferred champion.

The singer is also a fan of Call of Duty: Black ops.

Michael Phelps

Famous American International Swimmer Michael Phelps is a Call of Duty diehard fan. In the past, the Olympian admitted to having spent countless hours playing the game. This raised concerns that he was overdoing it instead of focusing on his training session.

Nevertheless, the Olympian consistently continued to win more medals despite his obsession with the Call of Duty video game.

Jamie Lee Curtis

‘True Lies’ star Jamie Lee Curtis joins the top Hollywood celebrities who cannot get enough of the League of Legends game. The actress is also known to have a huge interest in gaming, as evidenced in her unique gaming theme dress code during the premier of the ‘Warcraft’ film. The film is modelled along the Warcraft online multiplayer video game.

Will Arnett

In a past interview, famous Smartless podcaster, comedian, and actor, Will Arnett admitted to participating in numerous multiplayer video gaming sessions with his friends over the years. The actor also revealed that his favourite esports games are Call of Duty and the FIFA series.

Drake

Grammy award-winning rapper, Drake, is undoubtedly a man of many talents and passions. The rapper is among Hollywood celebrities who enjoy a round of the popular Fortnite online video game.

The rapper’s love for the game was also evident when he played the game with Ninja live on Twitch. During the game, the rapper also admitted to being a frequent gamer, playing video games as part of his relaxation exercise while away from the screens.

Mila Kunis

Famous for her outstanding roles in many American films, including ‘The Book of Eli’ and ‘That ‘70s Show’, Mila Kunis has admitted that she was at one time hooked to video games just like many other celebrities.

The actress’s love for video games came out when she openly admitted to having been addicted to the World of Warcraft video game. She has also recently admitted to switching to the Call of Duty game before breaking from active gaming.

It is not certain which eSport game will be her next interest when she returns to active gaming. And that’s the fun part-the suspense.

Olivia Munn

Known for her roles in ‘Deliver us from Evil’ and ‘The Gateway,’ Olivia Munn is not shy of proclaiming her love for gaming. In a recent interview, the actress admitted to being a fan of the Hearthstone and Call of Duty video games.

Eminem

Famous rapper and record producer, Eminem joins the list of celebrities who love playing the DOTA game. The rapper also loves playing Call of Duty: Black Ops.

What’s your favourite eSport game?