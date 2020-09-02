The key to success at gambling is by gaining more knowledge about it and playing wisely. To build a necessary knowledge about gambling, one should read books. If you wish to obtain a new perspective about the gambling world and handle the complicated situation during the game, then you must read books.

There are many gambling-related books written by professional writers of the gambling industry. If you go through those books written by them, you could fulfill your desire to win a significant amount through online gambling.

Moreover, cultivating the reading habits trains your mind and increases your creativity and imagination. Putting yourself in somebody else’s stories and experiences will help you to craft new ideas about the gambling methods.

In this article, we have recommended ten essential books about gambling that has piqued the curiosity of many Indians and have helped them succeed in gambling.

Let us hope; it would help you, too to be a pro in gambling.

Sharp Sports Betting by Stanford Wong

Sharp online sports betting book is a perfect book for the Novice and seasoned bettors alike. Writer “Standform Wong” has presented clear and concise concepts of gambling that is worth reading.

Even though some of the writers’ ideas may be hard to understand, you can clear your confusions through the help of related glossaries within the book. From betting styles to money management skills and from betting strategy to the betting markets, this book helps you to gain complete knowledge about sports betting.

Mensa Guide to Casino Gambling: Winning Ways by “Andrew Brisman”

It was published in the year 2004. Yet it is still considered as the best books among the avid Indian readers. You will hardly find any books like this with a clear explanation of the casino gambling and its practicality.

Mensa Guide to Casino Gambling book was undoubtedly written regarding a land-based casino. However, this book is still relevant today in the age of online gambling.

It offers you a subtle knowledge about different types of card games such as Blackjack, craps, baccarat, poker and many more.

American Casino Guide by Steve Bourie

“Steve Bourie” is a writer, YouTuber and a passionate traveller. He has a four-decade of gambling industry experience, and he has been writing about casino and gambling for many years.

He travels to different casinos throughout the United States and also writes a travel blog. Here in American Casino Guide, you will be guided through the casino bets and offers provided by different casinos in the United States.

Likewise, you will also have knowledge about the types of casino tournaments that occurs in the USA. American casino Guide could be an excellent book for you if you are serious about knowing the American casino culture.

The World’s Greatest Blackjack Book by Lance Humble

You will find many books written about casino gambling. Nevertheless, you may rarely find such a book like World’s Greatest Blackjack Book that is entirely dedicated to a single casino game.

It has an appealing writing style and is easy to understand. This book presents a beautiful anecdote, playing strategy and useful tips about Blackjack. It mainly deals with basic to professional blackjack playing techniques.

Some of the techniques and strategy may not work in today’s top online casino slots. However, if you dive deep into this book, you will surely find something to succeed at online Blackjack.

The Theory of Poker: A Professional Poker Player Teaches You How to Think Like One by “David Sklansky”

This book is suitable for all the Indian Poker players. If you want to master poker, then you don’t need to look any further.

You can grab this book and start reading right away to grasp the concepts of poker. The writings are simple and clear in the book, and the key concepts are presented plainly.

Thus, it is the most valuable book to learn everything about poker without scratching your heads. It apprises you about Poker rules, playing methods, different sets of poker odds, check and bluffing techniques and many more.

The Frugal Gambler by Jean Scott

The Frugal Gambler is modern and practical books about casino gambling which focuses on getting a mathematical edge over the casino through different methods. The writer “Jean Scott” has primarily focused on how to get the maximum value on gambling, combining a plethora of strategies.

She mainly stresses on combining video poker with pay tables and comps programs and applying a similar approach with other casino games.

The Frugal Gambler is an outstanding book for anyone who wishes to excel at slot

Machines and video poker games.

The Man with the $100,000 Breasts and other Gambling Stories by “Micheal Konik”

If you are seeking a book with how-to guidelines, then it couldn’t be the best option for you. However, if you like to expand your gambling knowledge through anecdotes and stories, it could be exciting stuff for you.

It is precisely the most entertaining book that you will barely find in our list. The title of this book may look bizarre, but there is a fascinating story behind it.

It is about a gambler who took a challenge of having breast implants and living with them for a year after a fellow player bet $100.

The Man with the $100,000 Breast and other gambling stories mostly discusses poker, Sports betting, etc. and the betting culture of Los Vegas.

Positively Fifth Street by “James Mcmanus”

Positively Fifth Street is an exhilarating chronicle of the 2000 world series of poker in Las Vegas. This book is a showpiece of the Casino industry.

It is an astounding and artfully woven book that portrays the author’s story as a gambler. It also covers the heart-pounding tale of the topless dancer and her partner who faces the murder trial after being accused of killing “Ted Binion”. Ted happens to be the owner of the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas.

Positively Fifth Street is simply an irresistible book that gives you a subtle, detailed and lively account of the author’s life during his stay Las Vegas casino. If you would like to know the pros and cons of the Vegas casino industry, please go through this book.

Conclusion:

To summarize, gambling books mentioned above provide accurate information and proven strategies that work for everyone. Besides being informative, these books have well-organized contents, appropriate examples and thought-provoking tips.

You may find these books online for free, or even if you have to pay for it, it’s worth your time and money. So please choose from the list of our top 10 gambling books and start reading from today.

